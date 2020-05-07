Seventy-seven inmates and 26 police personnel at Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, ANI reported. The jail is one of the most overcrowded prisons in the country.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh told the news agency that the infected inmates will be moved to a hospital for treatment. The new cases were reported a day after a 45-year-old inmate tested positive for Covid-19, according to India Today.

The prison currently has 2,600 inmates, against a capacity of only 800, according to The Indian Express.

Mumbai has reported 11,219 Covid-19 cases and 437 deaths so far. On Thursday, 50 people from the city’s Dharavi slum also tested positive for the infection.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, India’s worst-hit state, rose to 18,120 on Thursday, ANI reported. Across India, 52,952 people have been infected and 1,783 have died, according to the figures from the Union health ministry.