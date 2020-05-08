Coronavirus: India’s tally goes beyond 56,000, Narendra Modi condoles death of migrant workers
The two repatriation flights, one from Abu Dhabi and the other from Dubai, landed in Kerala around 10 pm.
India has recorded 3,390 new cases of the infection have been reported in the last 24 hours. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 56,342 and 1,886 patients have died so far.
Two Air India repatriation flights, ferrying 363 Indians from the United Arab Emirates, landed in Kerala’s Kochi and Kozhikode cities on Thursday. The first flight with those stranded in Abu Dhabi landed in Kochi around 10 pm. The second one from Dubai landed at Kozhikode around 10.30 pm.
The coronavirus has affected 38.45 lakh people and claimed 2.59 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Live updates
9.39 am: A 42-year-old man with a travel history to Delhi tests positive for the coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur town. The state’s tally rises to 48, reports PTI, citing an unindentified official.
9.36 am: The Indian High Commission in Maldives tweets visuals of Indians preparing for evacuation. They will board the INS Jalashwa later today.
9.30 am: Rajasthan records 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number in the state to 3,453, reports ANI. One death has been reported today and the state’s toll stands at 100.
9.19 am: The Ministry of Railways issues a statement on the deaths of the migrant workers. “During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section,” the official handle tweets. “Injured have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital. Inquiry has been ordered.”
9.13 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses his condolences after the death of at least 14 migrant workers in an accident.
“Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra,” he tweets. “Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation. All possible assistance required is being provided.”
8.59 am: India’s latest coronavirus figures show there are a total of 56,342 cases in the country, and 1,886 patients have died so far. The country has recorded 3,390 new cases of the infection have been reported in the last 24 hours.
Of the total cases, 37,916 are being treated, 16,539 people have recovered and one person has left the country.
8.39 am: The coronavirus is likely to trigger a deep recession in Japan as spending and services dip in the third-largest economy in the world, reports Reuters.
8.37 am: China and the US have committed to implement a trade deal despite ensuing conflict over the virus’ origin, reports AFP.
8.30 am: People keep their belongings like helmets and bottles to mark their places in queues outside liquor shops in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, reports ANI.
8 am: 15 migrant workers have been run over by a train in Maharashtra, reports NDTV
7.55 am: A total of 24 Border Security Force officers have tested positive for the coronavirus in Tripura, taking the number of cases in the state to 88, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb says, according to PTI.
7.50 am: In India, Delhi has started issuing e-tokens, with details of the store and the timings, for consumers on a web link set up by the excise department, reports Hindustan Times. This is an attempt to curb overcrowding outside alcohol shops.
7.40 am: A newspaper journalist is among two people who died due to the coronavirus in Agra on Thursday, officials tell PTI.
7.45 am: The United States has recorded 2,448 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, taking the toll in the nation to 75,543, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
7.30 am: Italy’s Civil Protection Department has said that 29,958 coronavirus patients have died so far and the country has 89,624 infections overall, reports Ansa.
7.15 am: United States President Donald Trump has said he will get tested for Covid-19 every day after his military aide tests positive, reports PTI.
Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- The Centre began the evacuation process of Indians stranded abroad during the pandemic. The Indian Navy INS Jalashwa entered the Male harbour in Maldives on Thursday morning, and 1,000 people are planned to be brought back to India during the first trip.
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 52,952 and the country recorded 1,783 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number with 16,758 cases so far and 651 deaths. More than 100 people tested positive in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail on Thursday. Gujarat has 6,625 cases and 65 fatalities.
- Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday passed an ordinance prescribing a maximum punishment of life term to anyone who intentionally infects another person with the coronavirus, thereby leading to their death. It also exempted businesses from the scope of all but four labour laws for the next three years to boost investments hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
- The Ministry of Finance has asked central ministries and departments to release funds under centrally sponsored schemes on a “need basis”, and not as per entitlements of states.
- The World Health Organization said an average of 80,000 Covid-19 cases were reported each day in April, and South Asian nations, such as India and Bangladesh, are seeing a spike in infections. The health agency added that the numbers are declining in regions such as Western Europe.
- The Orissa High Court ordered that migrant workers stranded in other parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown should test negative for the coronavirus before entering the state. However, it is not yet clear who will pay for the tests.
- Chinese President Xi Jinping warned people against complacency, as China downgraded coronavirus risk levels in all regions amid a decline in the number of cases. China has so far recorded 83,970 cases and 4,637 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.