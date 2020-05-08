Aurangabad: At least 15 migrant workers run over by cargo train, Modi says ‘anguished’
The victims, who had been walking along the rail tracks, had fallen asleep on them some time during the night.
At least 15 migrant labourers were killed early on Friday after a cargo train ran over them in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, the railways has confirmed to ANI. The workers were walking back home to Madhya Pradesh when the incident occurred.
The victims, who had been walking along the rail tracks, had fallen asleep on them some time during the night. They were reportedly run over around 5 am, reported NDTV. The labourers were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, an officer at the Karmad police station told PTI.
The number of victims, who were workers at an iron factory in Jalna district, may be up to 17, News18 reported. The train was running between Aurangabad and Jalna.
The Ministry of Railways said that after seeing some labourers on the track, the loco pilot of the goods train tried to stop but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section. “Those who were injured have been taken to the Aurangabad Civil Hospital,” it tweeted. “[An] inquiry has been ordered.”
The police and the Railway Police Force personnel have reached the spot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” by the loss of live in the accident. “[I] have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation,” he tweeted. “All possible assistance is being provided.”
