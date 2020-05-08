At least 16 migrant labourers were killed early morning after a cargo train ran over them in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. The workers were walking back home to Madhya Pradesh when the incident occurred.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was “anguished” by the loss of lives in the accident. “[I] have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation,” he tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he was “pained beyond words”
India has recorded 3,390 new cases of the infection in the last 24 hours. As of Friday morning, the total number of cases in the country has risen to 56,342 and 1,886 patients have died.
Rahul Gandhi said the states, and not the Centre, should identify the red, green and orange zones. He also urged the Centre to decentralise the fight against the coronavirus.
Seventy-seven inmates and 26 police personnel at Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison tested positive for Covid-19. The jail is one of the most overcrowded prisons in the country.
The Karnataka government said it will resume special train services for migrant workers. However, disillusioned by the government, many of them have begun walking back to their hometowns.