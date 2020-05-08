The chief of Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was transferred on Friday as the number of coronavirus cases in the metropolis continue to rise at an alarming rate, ANI reported.

Praveen Pardeshi was replaced by Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Iqbal Singh Chahal, according to the news agency. Pardeshi has now been transferred to Chahal’s department.

Mumbai has registered more than 11,000 coronavirus cases and 437 deaths. On Thursday, 77 inmates and 26 police personnel at the Arthur Road prison had tested positive for Covid- 19. Earlier this week, civic officials in the city had roped in private hospitals and nursing homes for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

According to The Indian Express, Maharashtra Chief Minister Thackeray has also transferred Mumbai’s Additional Municipal Commissioner Abbasaheb Jarhad. Former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal will take his post.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 17,974 cases of the coronavirus and 694 deaths, according to data from the Union health ministry. It is the worst-hit state in the country.

India’s Covid-19 tally has gone up to 56,342 and the toll has reached 1,886. On Friday, the Centre said 216 districts in India have had no coronavirus cases and pegged the recovery rate at 29.36%.

Follow today’s live updates on Covid-19 here

Read our top 10 updates