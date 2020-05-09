Coronavirus: Army won’t be deployed in Mumbai to handle situation, says Uddhav Thackeray
As of Saturday morning, India has recorded 56,342 coronavirus cases and 1,886 patients have died.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray dismissed speculation that the Indian Army will be deployed in Mumbai as the Covid-19 situation in the metropolis worsens. The chief minister, however, admitted that the chain of Covid-19 transmission in the state had not been broken yet. The state has reported over 19,000 cases and 731 deaths so far.
Globally, the coronavirus has affected 39.37 lakh people and claimed 2.76 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Live updates
8.35 am: United States President Donald Trump alleges that coronavirus is “going to go away without a vaccine”, but warns there could be “flare ups” next year, The Guardian reports.
8.29 am: Unemployment rate in United States rises to 14.7%, with 20.5 million jobs lost in April, as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the economy, CNN reports. The rise means the jobless rate is now worse than at any time since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
8.22 am: The Centre revises its guidelines on the discharge of coronavirus patients from Covid-19 care facilities, says only severe cases will now be tested before they are discharged.
“Mild, very mild or pre-symptomatic cases admitted to a Covid Care Facility will undergo regular temperature and pulse oximetry monitoring,” the home ministry says. “The patient can be discharged after ten days of symptom onset and no fever for three days. There will be no need for testing prior to discharge.”
8.14 am: The World Health Organisation plans to launch an app this month to enable people in under-resourced countries to assess whether they may have the coronavirus, Reuters reports. The world health body is also considering having a Bluetooth-based contact tracing feature.
8.08 am: The wife and son of Delhi Police constable Amit Kumar, who died of Covid-19, also test positive, The Indian Express reports.
8.03 am: Nearly 350 Indians were brought back to the country in two special Air India flights from the the United Arab Emirates late on Friday, NDTV reports.
8.00 am: The health ministry says Indians would have to “learn to live with the coronavirus”, The Indian Express reports.
7.47 am: United States prevents a vote in the United Nations Security Council on a resolution calling for a ceasefire in various countries around the world so they can better fight the coronavirus pandemic, AFP reports.
7.43 am: People in Delhi start queuing up outside a liquor shop in Gole Market early in the morning, with many using their helmets and bags to mark their position in the line, ANI reports.
7.32 am: The police in Tamil Nadu stops a group of migrant workers from Jharkhand who were walking on the national highway in Chennai in pursuit of walking back to their villages, ANI reports.
7.30 am: United States records 1,635 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, reports AFP. The total number of cases in the country is 12.83 lakh and the toll is now 77,178.
7.27 am: United States Vice President Mike Pence’s spokesperson tests positive for the coronavirus, AFP reports.
Here are the top updates from Friday
- At least 16 migrant labourers were killed early morning after a cargo train ran over them in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. The workers were walking back home to Madhya Pradesh and had slept on tracks. The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Maharashtra chief secretary and Aurangabad district magistrate.
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to to 56,342 on Friday. The toll climbed to 1,886. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed 19,000.
- Two hundred and thirty-four Indians landed at Delhi airport on Friday afternoon on Air India’s first repatriation flight from Singapore, AI 381.
- The chief of Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was transferred as the number of coronavirus cases in the metropolis continue to rise at an alarming rate.
- The Supreme Court stayed an interim order passed by the Odisha High Court that directed the state government to allow only migrant workers who tested negative for the coronavirus to enter the state.
- The Central Board of Secondary Education announced that it will hold the remaining examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from July 1 to July 15. The exams had to be abruptly postponed in March due to a nationwide shutdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
- The Madras High Court ordered the closure of all liquor shops run by the Tamil Nadu government, just a day after they were reopened amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.
- United States President Donald Trump said the spread of the coronavirus globally was “either a terrible mistake [on part of China] or it was incompetence”. Beset by criticism of its response to the outbreak and management of the ensuing public health crisis, the Trump administration has, in turn, blamed China for the pandemic.
