The Karnataka government issued an order on Friday saying that restaurants, pubs and bars in the state can sell liquor at retail price, News 18 reported.

“Karnataka government has allowed restaurants, pubs and bars to sell liquor at retail prices from tomorrow till May 17,” the order reads. “However, they can be sold only in takeaway form. The establishments will be allowed to sell liquor from 9 am to 7 pm.”

Earlier this week, hundreds of people queued outside liquor shops across the country, ignoring all physical distancing norms, as they opened for the first time since the lockdown implemented on March 25. The lockdown has been extended two times since – first to May 3 and once more to May 17.

Karnataka continued generating record liquor sales as lockdown guidelines were eased. In the first few days, the state recorded a revenue of over Rs 200 crore.

On Wednesday, the state increased excise duty on liquor by 11% to help the economy, which has been hit hard during the pandemic. Andhra Pradesh is also charging an additional 25% tax, and Bengal 30% tax, NDTV reported. In Delhi, the government has imposed 70% extra tax – dubbed “special corona fees” – on the sale of alcohol.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Friday said that states must consider home delivery options or the indirect sale of liquor during the lockdown so that norms of physical distancing are not broken. However, the court did not pass any order on the matter.

India has recorded 59,662 cases and 1,981 deaths so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.