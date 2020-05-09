Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal on Saturday said that the evaluation for the Central Board of Secondary Education’s Class 10 and 12 board exams will be done by teachers at home from Sunday and 3,000 schools have been designated as exam centres to deliver the answer sheets to them.

Pokhriyal added that over 1 crore answer sheets will be delivered to teachers. “The evaluation will begin on Sunday,” he said during an online briefing. “The teachers will evaluate answer sheets from home and we will be able to complete the process in 50 days.”

The Centre has granted permission for the transportation of answer sheets to the homes of the teachers in all areas except containment zones.

3000 @cbseindia29 affiliated schools across India have been identified as assessment centers. Special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation. #IndiaFightsCoronaVirus#IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/1CaVCv5Eco — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 9, 2020

The evaluation of CBSE exams had been delayed due to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Schools and universities were also closed.

On Friday, the CBSE announced that it will hold the remaining examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 from July 1 to July 15. The board had to postpone all exams after March 18th.

Last month, the CBSE had restated its intention to hold Class 10 exams for only six subjects in North East Delhi, which was hit by large-scale communal violence in February. In other areas, students’ Class 10 performances would be assessed on the basis of exams they had already taken, the board had said.

The board added that it would conduct exams for 23 subjects for Class 12. All these announcements had first been made in a CBSE press release on April 1.