Covid-19: ICMR to test for community transmission in 75 districts; India cases inch closer to 60,000
Kerala will observe a complete lockdown today, shops selling essential items can remain open.
The coronavirus cases in India climbed to 59,662, with 1,981 deaths, on Saturday, according to figures from the health ministry.
The Indian Council of Medical Research, the country’s nodal body for coronavirus testing, has said that it will initiate a study in the worst-affected 75 hotspot districts to check for community transmission of the infection.
Meanwhile, Kerala will go into complete lockdown today to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The coronavirus has affected over 40 lakh people and claimed 2.79 lakh lives in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.50 am: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has released a set of guidelines for restarting manufacturing industries after the lockdown ends on May 17. “While restarting the unit, consider the first week as the trial or test run period; ensure all safety and protocols and don’t try to achieve high production targets,” the order reads.
8.25 am: Indian nationals prepare to board the first repatriation flight from the United States, reports ANI.
8 am: Mumbai Police issues a statement on the death of one of its officials due to the coronavirus. “Mumbai Police regrets to inform about the unfortunate demise of ASI Sunil Dattatray Kalgutkar from Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station,” the official account of the Mumbai Police tweets. “ASI Kalgutkar had been battling coronavirus. We pray for his soul to rest in peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kalgutkar family.”
7.29 am: Odisha reports 58 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 352, according to ANI.
7.27 am: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that it is formulating a policy to provide employment to the 20 lakh migrant workers expected to return to the state amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, The Indian Express reports. Many of the migrants are already back in the state.
7.25 am: Five labourers have died and 11 others have been injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh’s Patha village on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, reports ANI.
7.22 am: The Indian Council of Medical Research has said that it will initiate a study in the worst-affected 75 hotspot districts to check for community transmission of the coronavirus, reports PTI. “As a part of the study, people from red, orange and green zones in a district will be tested for Covid-19 at random to check whether they have developed antibodies against the infection even though they remained asymptomatic or showed mild symptoms,” says an official.
7.20 am: Kerala will observe a complete lockdown today, reports NDTV. Nothing will be allowed to operate except essential services. “With a view to prevent the spread of Covid-19, improve the quality of life, reduce the carbon emissions, protect the environment and greenery of the state...Sundays will be observed as total shut down days until further orders,” says a statement from the government.
Shops selling essential items can remain open. Collection and distribution of milk, supply of newspapers, media firms, hospitals, medical stores, medical labs and related institutions can also remain open, adds the government.
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 59,662 and the toll climbed to 1,981. Of these, Maharashtra alone accounts for over 20,000 cases. Tamil Nadu reported over 500 new cases and the state’s tally rose to 6,535. Delhi’s tally reached 6,542 with 224 new cases.
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India’s Covid-19 testing capacity has been scaled up to 95,000 tests per day. He added that more than 15 lakh tests have been conducted so far across 332 government and 121 private laboratories.
- Two Indians, who were among the 363 citizens brought back from Abu Dhabi and Dubai on special flights that reached Kerala on Thursday, tested positive for Covid-19. One of the patients is being treated in Kozhikode, while the second is under medical supervision in Kochi.
- The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress hit out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his accusation that the West Bengal government was being unjust to the migrant workers by not allowing ‘Sharmik’ special trains to reach the state. The party leaders, meanwhile, claimed that the government has scheduled eight trains to ferry the workers.
- The Tamil Nadu government announced relaxations in lockdown guidelines in the state, including extension of business hours of standalone and neighbourhood shops and allowing private establishments to function with fewer employees. The relaxations will be applicable from Monday in non-containment zones.