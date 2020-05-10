Five migrant labourers died and 11 others were injured in Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday after the truck they were travelling in overturned in a village, around 200 km away from Bhopal, ANI reported.

The incident took place in Patha village in Narsinghpur. The labourers were travelling in a truck carrying mangoes from Telangana’s Hyderabad city to Agra in Uttar Pradesh, said Deepak Saxena, district collector of Narsinghpur.

“A total of 18 people were in the truck laden with mangoes,” Saxena added. “When the truck overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur, five labourers died and 11 got injured.”

Officials said those injured have been admitted to a hospital, adding that two of them are in a critical condition, according to NDTV. The labourers were also tested for the coronavirus after one of them showed symptoms of the infection.

The incident came a day after at least 16 workers died as a cargo train ran over them in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district. The workers were on the way to their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh when the incident occurred. Four other migrant workers survived the accident which took place at 5.15 am near Karmad, around 30 km from Aurangabad.