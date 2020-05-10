Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, who is currently on ventilator support in a hospital, slipped into a coma on Sunday, PTI reported. Jogi was admitted to the Shree Narayana Hospital in Raipur on Saturday.

A senior doctor at the facility said Jogi’s neurological activity is almost “nil”. “His heart is functioning at the moment,” the hospital’s medical director Dr Sunil Khemka said in a bulletin. “The blood pressure has been controlled by drugs. But there was disruption in oxygen supply to his brain after the respiratory arrest yesterday, that possibly led to damage to his brain.”

Dr Khemka said that while all efforts were being made to improve Jogi’s condition, the situation is “worrisome”.

The 74-year-old Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) chief was taken to the hospital on Saturday after he collapsed in his home garden. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Jogi’s son and wished the leader a speedy recovery.

Jogi was the Chhattisgarh chief minister from 2000 to 2003. He is now an MLA from Marwahi constituency in the state.

Jogi’s political career has been marred by several controversies. In 2019, a first information report was filed against him for allegedly obtaining a fake caste certificate by claiming to be an Adivasi. Just days later, his son was arrested for allegedly giving false details in his affidavit for the 2013 Assembly elections.