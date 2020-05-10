Kerala reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, according to ANI. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said four people recovered on Sunday, taking the net number of active cases to 20.

Of the seven new people who were diagnosed with the coronavirus, two from Thrissur district and one from Malappuram flew into Kerala from Abu Dhabi on May 7.

Three of those found infected live in Wayanad district, two in Thrissur and one each in Ernakulam and Malappuram, Manorama reported. Two of the infected persons in Wayanad were in the contact list of a truck driver who came from Koyambedu market in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, and later tested positive. The Ernakulam resident returned from Chennai recently, the news website said.

The Indian government had brought back 363 citizens from Abu Dhabi via a special flight on May 7. Of these, two people had tested positive on Saturday.

Kerala is one of the few states in the country that has managed to flatten the coronavirus curve. As of Sunday morning, the state had reported 505 cases, of which 485 were discharged from hospitals and only four people had died. Shailaja said in the evening that the number of cured cases stood at 489, with the addition of four people during the day.

On May 8, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that while Kerala had managed to control the spread of the coronavirus, it had to prepare for a fresh wave of cases with the arrival from citizens from abroad. Vijayan had also warned the Centre earlier this week that it would be dangerous to repatriate stranded Indians without testing them for the coronavirus.

