India’s coronavirus tally rose to 67,152 on Monday morning. The toll rose to 2,206. The country recorded 4,213 cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest single-day jump till now.
“Shramik Special” trains for migrant workers will now have up to three stops in a journey and will run at its full capacity of around 1,700 passengers instead of the current 1,200, railways ministry said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold his fifth meeting with chief ministers of all states, to analyse the coronavirus situation in the country.
Covid-19 would be recorded as an “underlying cause of death” when leading to pneumonia, cardiac injury and clotting in the bloodstream, among others, the Indian Council of Medical Research said in fresh guidelines on Sunday.
The health ministry issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild, pre-symptomatic cases. Under this, such cases will not be tested for the virus after their isolation period is over.
The Ministry of Home Affairs directed the states and Union Territories to facilitate unhindered movement of all health workers and sanitation personnel amid the nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry also asked authorities to ensure that private clinics and nursing homes remain open.
Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said it is “essential” that all students, teachers and non-teaching staff of the university download the Aarogya Setu App.
The health ministry issues revised guidelines for home isolation of mild, pre-symptomatic cases. Under this, such cases will not be tested for the virus after their isolation period is over.
The number of novel coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 7,000 on Sunday, making it the third worst-affected state in the country. Chennai registered the highest single-day rise in the state’s cases with 509 infections – 76% of the 669 new cases reported in the state.
The coronavirus has affected more than 41 lakh people and claimed 2.82 lakh lives across the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.