Coronavirus: India has 70,756 cases; WHO advises ‘extreme vigilance’ as countries exit lockdown
PM Modi told chief ministers to provide a blueprint by May 15 as to how their states plan to deal with the lockdowns post May 17.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his fifth meeting with chief ministers of all states on the coronavirus situation in India, with focus on a strategy for a phased exit from the nationwide lockdown. Modi told chief ministers to provide a blueprint by May 15 as to how their states plan to deal with the lockdowns post May 17.
The World Health Organization said “extreme vigilance” was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.
The country recorded 70,756 coronavirus cases on Tuesday with 2,293 deaths. Globally, the coronavirus has affected more than 41.75 lakh people and claimed 2.85 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
8.57 am: The Ministry of Health records 3,604 new cases in the last 24 hours, and the toll is 2,293, with 87 more deaths. India reaches 70,756 cases, with 46,008 patients being active cases.
8.25 am: The East Coast Railway tells passengers on the special train from Bhubaneswar to Delhi running on May 13 to bring their own linen and food, reports PTI. An unidentified official says limited packaged water and food will be available.
“All passengers will have to clear medical screening before being allowed to board the train,” the official said. “Only asymptomatic passengers shall be permitted to travel.” Besides this, only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed on the platform.
Tickets for the train were sold out in just 30 minutes, according to PTI.
8.02 am: An Air India flight with 177 Indians from Dubai, reached Kochi airport in Kerala late on Monday, ANI reports.
8 am: The White House directs all people entering the West Wing to wear masks after two aides test positive, Reuters reports.
7.57 am: United States records 830 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 80,352, AFP reports. The figure followed Sunday’s toll of 776, the lowest daily tally since March.
7.56 am: United States President Donald Trump dismisses concerns over the possible spread of coronavirus in the White House but said he may limit contact with Vice President Mike Pence, AFP reports.
7.53 am: The World Health Organization says “extreme vigilance” was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections, Reuters reports.
- India’s coronavirus tally rose to 67,152 on Monday morning. The toll rose to 2,206. The country recorded 4,213 cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest single-day jump till now.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers of states and Union Territories that the government’s efforts were for everyone to stay where they were to contain the coronavirus, but certain decisions had to be changed because it was “human nature” to want to go home.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of playing politics over the coronavirus situation and discriminating between states. Meanwhile, the chief ministers of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Assam called for an extension of the lockdown till the end of May.
- The Indian Railways decided to run special trains for migrant workers with three stops in the destination state. Currently, these trains are run from one point to another without any stoppages. Additionally, the trains will have an increased carrying capacity of 1,700 passengers, as opposed to 1,200 passengers at present.
- The bookings for the special trains started at 6 pm. The Railways also issued new protocols for passengers for travel, saying no linen will be provided to them, only packaged food and hand-sanitisers will be made available, and travellers are required to reach stations at least 90 minutes before departure.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the state governments for diluting labour laws and said that the coronavirus pandemic cannot be used as an excuse to deprive workers of their basic rights.
- The Centre has proposed to make the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for air travel. The app is being promoted as an important tool by the Narendra Modi government in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, primarily for contact tracing.
- The Ministry of Home Affairs directed the states and Union Territories to facilitate unhindered movement of all health workers and sanitation personnel amid the nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus pandemic. The ministry also asked authorities to ensure that private clinics and nursing homes remain open.
- The health ministry issued revised guidelines for home isolation of mild, pre-symptomatic cases. Under this, such cases will not be tested for the virus after their isolation period is over.