Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 74,000, toll rises to 2,415
The Indian Council of Medical Research will begin a population-based survey to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 among Indians.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday morning. The country reported 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours. The toll reached 2,415.
The Indian Council of Medical Research will begin a population-based sero survey to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 infections among Indians. The household-level survey will include 24,000 adults, distributed equally over four strata of districts that will be categorised on the basis of cases.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. This package will give a new momentum for India, he said, adding that it is 10% of India’s GDP.
Covid-19 has infected more than 42.59 lakh people and claimed 2.91 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.43 pm: Rajasthan reports 87 new coronavirus cases. The state’s tally rises to 4,213 and the toll reaches 117.
9.35 pm: Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Tuesday warned of a surge in the number of coronavirus deaths and economic damage alike if the government lifts stay-at-home orders too fast, AP reports.
9.32 pm: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged religious leaders to challenge inaccurate and harmful messages that are fueling stigma, hate speech and conflict amid the coronavirus pandemic.
9.27 pm: Indian students wait at the Dhaka airport to board a special flight to Jammu and Kashmir.
9.22 pm: Passengers from Gujarat arrive in Delhi on special trains.
9.13 pm: A train from Patna reaches the New Delhi Railway Station.
9.06 am: The number of coronavirus cases in India rises to 74,281.
8.28 am: A man, who returned to Jharkhand from Telangana, in a “Shramik Special” train tests positive, ANI reports.
8.26 am: The United States reports a record $738 billion budget deficit in April amid an increase in government spending and dipping revenue generation as Covid-19 cases rise in the nation, Reuters reports.
8.24 am: United States reports 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the toll to 82,246, AFP reports.
8.22 am: United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention commits $3.6 million to assist India’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, PTI reports. The aid will support prevention, preparedness and response activities.
Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package to combat the coronavirus outbreak. He also announced that the nationwide lockdown would be extended into its fourth phase, beyond May 17. However, Modi said this phase of the lockdown will be “very different” from the first three, and that people cannot let the coronavirus rule their lives.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the Centre’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “There are expectations during meetings with the prime minister, however, we return with an empty basket every time,” she said. “There is no income since last two months but we are not getting any alternative from Centre. We are supposed to get Rs 52,000 crore. Corona is here to stay but what about the income?”
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 70,756. The toll reached 2,293. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India’s coronavirus recovery rate is improving everyday. A total of 22,455 patients have recovered so far from the infection.
- The Maharashtra government on Tuesday allowed home delivery of liquor during the coronavirus lockdown period to facilitate physical distancing. However, the home delivery will not be applicable in Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad and Nagpur, where the civic bodies have not allowed liquor shops to open their establishments.
- The World Health Organization said “extreme vigilance” was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.
- The Centre released a protocol for the usage and sharing of data collected through its coronavirus contact tracing app Aarogya Setu. The Centre specified that the users’ data can be stored for up to 180 days but said it is only meant for health purposes.The protocol came amid concerns about privacy and surveillance risks posed by the app, which has over nine crore users.