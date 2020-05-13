The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday morning and the toll climbed to 2,415, according to the figures from the Union health ministry. The country recorded 3,525 new infections and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours.
India is now the 12th most-affected country by the pandemic as the cases crossed the 74,000-mark, according to the latest real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Opposition leaders criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Rs 20 lakh crore-financial package to support the economy battered by the impact of the coronavirus and weeks-long lockdown. In an address to the nation on Tuesday, the prime minister said the package was equivalent to 10% of India’s gross domestic product. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the announcements were like a blank page. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala pointed out that Modi had not addressed the issue of migrant labourers in his speech.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 4 pm today to share details of the new package. In a series of tweets, Sitharaman said the prime minister’s vision for the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, which translates to “self-reliant India scheme”, was to include everyone. Sitharaman added that the scheme does not imply isolationism or becoming exclusionist.
The Indian Council of Medical Research said it will begin antibody testing at the household-level to estimate the prevalence of Covid-19 infections among Indians. The survey will include 24,000 adults, distributed equally over four strata of districts that will be categorised on the basis of the spread of the infection.
Delhi recorded 20 deaths and 359 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of fatalities to 106 and infections to 7,998, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said.
Social media company Twitter said it is unlikely to open its offices before September and that many of its employees will be permitted to work from home permanently even after the end of the lockdowns to rein in the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain’s economy shrank by a record 5.8% in March from February as the coronavirus pandemic escalated and the government ordered a shutdown of much of the country to stop the spread of the infection.
The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, plans to conduct nucleic acid testing over a period of 10 days on the entire population after new coronavirus cases emerged for the first time in weeks.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 42.59 lakh people and claimed 2.91 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.