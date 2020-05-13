A 113-year-old woman recovered from the coronavirus in Spain, AFP reported on Wednesday. Maria Branyas is believed to be the oldest person living in the country.

Branyas was infected with Covid-19 in April at the Santa Maria del Tura care home in Spain’s eastern city of Olot. She has been living in the home for 20 years. Several others have died at the residence after being infected with the virus.

An unidentified spokeswoman told the news agency that Branyas survived the disease and is doing fine. “She had only displayed mild symptoms,” the spokeswoman added. “She feels good now. She took a test last week and the result was negative.”

Branyas’ daughter Rosa Moret said that her mother was “in shape, wanting to talk, to explain, to reflect, she has become herself again”.

According to videos on regional television, only one caretaker was allowed to check in on Branyas. She said the staff at the residence was “very kind, very attentive”. When asked about her secret to long life, Branyas said that she is lucky to enjoy “good health”.

The centenarian was born on March 4, 1907 in San Francisco. During World War I, Branyas moved to Spain with her family on a boat and also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic that swept the world in 1918-’19. She also survived Spain’s 1936-’39 civil war.

Spain has been one of the worst affected countries in the pandemic. Over 26,000 people in Spain have died of Covid-19 so far.