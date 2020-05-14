Covid-19: Railways allows waiting list in special trains; Maharashtra reports its biggest daily rise
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures to help micro, small and medium enterprises.
The Railways on Wednesday evening issued an order stating that waiting lists would be introduced from May 22 for the 15 special trains running to and from New Delhi. It also announced that more special trains “will be notified in due course”.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to help micro, small and medium enterprises. The PM Cares Fund Trust will allocate Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against Covid-19, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported its largest 24-hour increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases, with 1,494 more on Wednesday. Mumbai alone has 15,747 of the state’s 25,992 cases now. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday morning and toll stood at 2,415.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 43.45 lakh people and claimed 2.97 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
8.27 am: Delhi’s Gazipur fruit and vegetable market has been closed for two days for sanitisation after the secretary and the deputy secretary of the market tested positive, SP Gupta the chairman of the market, tells ANI.
8 am: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has accused the Imran Khan-led government of failing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, reports PTI. The country saw a record jump of more than 2,000 cases in a single day. The total number of cases in Pakistan is over 35,000 and 761 Covid-19 patients have died.
7.55 am: Eight migrant workers died and nearly 50 were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Cantonment Police Station area in Guna district on Wednesday night, reports ANI. The injured have been moved to a district hospital. The workers were on their way back to their hometowns.
7.50 am: Nepal’s health ministry says five more coronavirus cases have been found in the country, taking the total number of cases to 250, reports ANI.
7.45 am: United States President Donald Trump has asked governors across the country to work towards reopening schools in their states, reports AP.
7.40 am: Six migrant labourers, walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, were killed after a speeding bus ran over them late on Wednesday, reports ANI. The incident occurred near Ghalauli check-post. A case has been registered against the unidentified bus driver.
7.35 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday briefed the media on the Rs 20 lakh crore-stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tide over the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. “In order to provide more take home salary for employees and to give relief to employers in payment of provident fund, EPF contribution is being reduced for businesses and workers for three months, amounting to liquidity support of Rs 6,750 crore,” said Sitharaman. The finance minister also announced that the due date for filing income tax returns has been postponed from July 31 and October 31 to November 30 for 2019-’20. The rates for tax deducted at source and tax collected at source have been reduced by 25% till March 31, 2021.
- Maharashtra reported its largest 24-hour increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases, with 1,494 more on Wednesday. Mumbai alone has 15,747 of the state’s 25,992 cases now. Mumbai has tested over 2,30,000 samples so far. Around 3 lakh people are in home quarantine and over 14,000 in institutional quarantine.
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday morning and the toll climbed to 2,415, according to the figures from the Union health ministry. The country recorded 3,525 new infections and 122 deaths in the last 24 hours. India is now the 12th most-affected country by the pandemic as the cases crossed the 74,000-mark, according to the latest real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University.
- The Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday announced that Rs 3,100 crore from the PM Cares Fund trust will be used to buy ventilators, help migrant workers and support development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus.
- The International Monetary Fund warned that moving too early to reopen economies and rollback restrictions and lockdowns in Asia and Europe could lead to renewed coronavirus outbreaks. It said that economies in Asia and Europe should proceed carefully and resist the urge to do too much too soon.
- The Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, plans to conduct nucleic acid testing over a period of 10 days on the entire population after new coronavirus cases emerged for the first time in weeks.