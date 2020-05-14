Fourteen migrant workers were killed in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. More than 60 people have been injured.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, eight migrant workers died and nearly 54 were injured after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus on Wednesday night, Addition Superintendent of Police TS Baghel confirmed to ANI. The injured have been moved to a district hospital. The workers were also on their way back to their hometowns.

“The incident took place in Guna bypass road,” an unidentified police official told NDTV. “The labourers were travelling from Mumbai to their hometown in Unnao in Uttar Pradesh. A bus was travelling from Guna to Ahmedabad. Three people have minor injuries. We are making efforts to send them to Unnao.”

In Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, six migrant workers died and at least five were injured late on Wednesday after a government bus ran over them on the Delhi-Saharanpur highway, PTI reported, citing the police. The victims were walking back to their hometowns in Bihar from Haryana when the incident occurred.

Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav told PTI that they suspected the accused, who has been arrested, was drunk.

“We received information around 11 pm that a group of persons walking on the NH [National Highway]-9 had been hit by a bus,” said Anil Kaparvan, the station house officer at Kotwali police station. “On reaching the spot, we were told by locals that the people were migrants, which we are in the process of verifying. Six people were declared dead on arrival at the hospital while two have been referred to Meerut. A case of negligence will be filed against the driver.”

Kaparvan added that the bus was not ferrying passengers and possibly being used for evacuations as no other transport was allowed to operate at the moment.

On Wednesday, the Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had asked officials to ensure that no migrant labourers walk on the road “at any cost”, reported NDTV.

In another incident, at least two people were killed and 12 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck near Shankar Chowk in Bihar’s Samastipur, reports ANI. The bus, carrying 32 migrant workers, was on its way to Katihar from Muzaffarpur.

The nationwide lockdown that was first imposed on March 25 has been extended twice – first till May 3 and then until May 17. This left lakhs of migrant workers stranded as they struggled to make ends meet and many demanded permission to go back home.

Last month, the Centre arranged for the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and “other persons” by “Shramik Special” trains to be operated by the railways during the lockdown. However, by this time, many migrant workers had already attempted to travel home on foot, but some were stopped owing to the closure of state borders. Some also died on their way while a few others died in accidents.