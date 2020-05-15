The Haryana government on Thursday gave an undertaking in the Delhi High Court that it will allow movement of people engaged in essential services, including frontline health workers, between the state and Delhi, Live Law reported. The state government’s assurance came after the court asked it to remove the travel restrictions imposed on its border amid the nationwide lockdown.

The government told the court that it will issue e-passes to all the essential workers. The permits will be valid for the entire duration of the lockdown and can be used for multiple visits.

The court’s order came on a petition that said the state government was not allowing the movement of doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitation workers and the staff of Delhi Police, Delhi Transport Corporation, Delhi Jal Board, municipal corporations and courts between Haryana and the national Capital.

The state government also assured the court that it will allow free movement of trucks carrying both the essential as well as non-essential goods between Delhi and Haryana, except between containment zones.

Haryana had sealed its border with Delhi last month and allowed access only to essential service providers. The government’a order came after state Health Minister Anil Vij said the people who worked in Delhi and stayed in Haryana had become “corona-carriers”.

Earlier this week, the Centre had directed the states and Union Territories to ensure unhindered movement of all frontline health workers amid the nationwide lockdown.

Haryana has 793 cases of the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Eleven people have died of Covid-19 in the state. Delhi has reported 7,998 cases so far and 106 deaths.