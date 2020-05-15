Coronavirus: Centre announces second part of stimulus package; global toll crosses 3 lakh
India has reported 78,003 coronavirus cases so far.
The Indian government on Thursday announced that about eight crore migrant workers, irrespective of whether they have ration cards, will get free foodgrains for the next two months. It has also planned to introduce an affordable housing scheme for urban poor and migrant workers. The announcements, made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, were part of the second tranche of the Centre’s economic rescue package of Rs 20 lakh crore. It focussed on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, the self-employed and small farmers.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 78,003 on Thursday morning and toll stood at 2,549. The country recorded 3,722 cases and 134 deaths in the last 24 hours. Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 44.40 lakh people and claimed 3.02 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
8.45 am: King George’s Medical University in Lucknow says 7 of the 708 samples tested yesterday are positive.
8.43 am: The gates of the Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand were opened at 4.30 am today, reports PTI. Officials say only 27 people, including the head priest, allowed at the temple. “Devotees will not be allowed entry into the temple during that time,” says Anil Chanyal, the sub-divisional magistrate of Joshimath. “The decision has been taken in view of the guidelines issued by the Centre amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
8.40 am: GK Sharma, the senior manager of Delhi Transport Corporation, says they have made 29 trips so far and cleared the passengers of two trains. “Seven more trains are scheduled to arrive,” he adds. “21 buses are parked here.”
8.37 am: Delhi Transport Corporation starts bus shuttle services for railway passengers arriving at New Delhi station, reports ANI. The passengers are dropped off at Shivaji Stadium and Ambedkar Stadium from where they are given further change over of transport.
8.08 am: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur requests External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to facilitate the return of a man from the state who tested positive for the coronavirus in United Arab Emirates, PTI reports.
8.06 am: The Noida administration says four Shramik special trains will run from the district to Bihar on Saturday, PTI reports.
8.03 am: The United States reports over 1,700 deaths in 24 hours.
8.02 am: People arrive at the fruit and vegetable market in Okhla in Delhi to start business for the day.
8.01 am: Migrant workers reach the Delhi-Ghazipur border to return to their native places in Uttar Pradesh.
7.40 am: Here are the top updates from Thursday
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced that about eight crore migrant workers, irrespective of whether they have ration cards, will get free foodgrains for the next two months. The Centre has also planned to introduce an affordable housing scheme for urban poor and migrant workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the decisions, saying it will benefit the farmers and migrant workers in the country.
- The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 78,003 with 49,219 active cases, according to the health ministry. The toll is now 2,549. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 3,722 new infections while the toll increased by 134.
- The Indian Railways cancelled all train tickets booked for travel on or before June 30. All passengers will be fully refunded, the railways said. Meanwhile, the railways will allow waitlisting of passengers from May 22 for journeys not just on the special trains, but also on all its upcoming services.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government received over five lakh suggestions from people over the last two days on easing lockdown restrictions after May 17 in the national Capital. The chief minister added that he will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 4 pm to discuss the post-lockdown plan.
- United States President Donald Trump criticised the congressional testimony delivered by the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci a day earlier against the dangers of reopening the economy and schools too quickly. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a Senate committee that premature lifting of the lockdown could lead to additional outbreaks of the coronavirus.