Coronavirus: India’s tally crosses 90,000-mark after biggest single-day rise, toll at 2,872
Meanwhile, the Centre has set up an online dashboard to monitor and streamline the movement of migrant workers across states.
The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 90,927 on Sunday morning and the toll went up to 2,872. The country recorded the biggest single-day surge with 4,987 new cases and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours.
The Centre has asked the states to upload the details of migrant workers on an online dashboard to monitor and streamline their movement.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the final tranche of stimulus package today at 11 am. This is the fifth announcement on the Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore relief aid.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected more than 46 lakh people and claimed over 3.11 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
10.08 am: The Union health ministry has listed a set of dos and don’ts for urban local bodies to rein in the coronavirus spread in “informal settlements” in the cities. These neighbourhoods are often overcrowded with many crammed into small spaces, increasing the risk of a spread of the disease.
10.04 am: Several High Courts, including Delhi, Karnataka and Madras, have asked the states or the Centre to help the migrant workers trying to return home amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, reports Hindustan Times.
9.22 am: India has recorded 4,987 fresh coronavirus cases and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours.
9.20 am: The health ministry has updated its figures on the coronavirus patients in India. The country now has 90,927 cases and the toll has risen to 2,872. Meanwhile, over 34,000 have recovered from the infection so far.
8.02 am: The Centre directs officials from 30 municipal areas spread across 12 states, which contribute to 80% of India’s coronavirus cases, to maintain high vigil and closely monitor areas of old cities, slums, migrant labourer camps and other high-density pockets, reports Hindustan Times.
8 am: Former President Barack Obama criticises US leaders overseeing the nation’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, telling college graduates in an online commencement address that the pandemic shows many officials “aren’t even pretending to be in charge”, reports AP.
7.45 am: The World Health Organisation has warned that spraying disinfectant on the streets, as practised in some countries, does not eliminate the coronavirus and that it poses a health risk, reports AFP.
“Spraying or fumigation of outdoor spaces, such as streets or marketplaces, is...not recommended to kill the Covid-19 virus or other pathogens because disinfectant is inactivated by dirt and debris,” the health organisation adds.
7.35 am: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the final tranche of stimulus package today at 11 am.
7.32 am: The total number of cases in Maharashtra is 30,076 and the toll in the state has risen to 1,135, reports The Indian Express, citing data from the state’s health ministry.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The number of coronavirus cases in India rose 85,940 on Saturday and the toll reached 2,752. India has surpassed China’s tally of 84,038 cases.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will open up the coal sector for commercial mining under the automatic route. The Foreign Direct Investment limit in defence manufacturing will be raised from 49% to 74%, she added. The stimulus was part of the Centre’s Rs 20-lakh-crore economic package.
- The Centre launched an online database for migrants to monitor their movement and help them travel to their native places.
- Narendra Modi thanked Donald Trump, a day after he said that the United States will donate ventilators to India in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump had also expressed his support for Modi and said that the two nations will overcome the health crisis together.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met a group of migrant workers who were camping near a flyover in the Sukhdev Vihar locality of Delhi. Gandhi’s encounter with the workers came hours after he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the Rs 20-lakh-crore stimulus package and emphasised the need to directly transfer money to people’s accounts.
- Twenty-four migrants were killed and several others were injured after the truck they were traveling in collided with another one in Uttar Pradesh’s Auriya district.