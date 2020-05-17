The India Meteorological Department on Sunday said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal that has intensified into the cyclonic storm “Amphan” is likely to bring moderate to heavy rainfall to coastal Odisha and West Bengal in the next two days.

“Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from 18th May evening,” the weather department’s bulletin on Sunday said. “Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places on 19th May and isolated heavy rainfall over north coastal Odisha on 20th May 2020.”

The meteorological department has already a issued a pre-cyclone alert for West Bengal and the coast of North Odisha, according to Mint.

The weather department also noted that coastal districts of West Bengal may experience “light to moderate rainfall” at several places, adding that “heavy falls” may be witnessed in some areas. “Rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places likely over coastal districts of West Bengal on 20th May,” the bulletin read.

Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has set a target of zero casualty for his administration, which is already tackling the coronavirus outbreak, reported PTI. The state government has also urged the Centre to temporarily suspend the special trains for migrants passing through areas that fall in the direction of the cyclone. Last year in May, major parts of the state were devastated by cyclone “Fani”.

“As always, saving lives is our priority,” Patnaik said after reviewing the state’s preparedness. “We should put our best efforts to save every precious human life.”

He has also asked 12 district collectors in the coastal region to be on alert and closely monitor the situation.

“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till May 17 and then recurve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts during May 18 and 20,” the weather department said.

Fishermen in Odisha and West Bengal have been advised to not venture into the sea from Monday onwards. Similarly, those who are out in the sea were asked to return to the coasts by Sunday.