Maharashtra has extended the lockdown in the state till May 31, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office announced on Sunday. Punjab and Mizoram have already announced similar extensions.

“...the State Government is satisfied that the State of Maharashtra is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 Virus...it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire State of Maharashtra further till midnight of 31st May 2020,” the state government’s order read.

Maharashtra has so far recorded a total of 30,706 coronavirus cases and 1,135 deaths, and is the worst affected state in India. Of the total confirmed infections, there have been 7,088 recoveries, according to the Union health ministry’s Sunday morning update.

Lockdown extension in the entire State of Maharashtra till midnight of 31st May 2020 pic.twitter.com/4D2lDzxGRO — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 17, 2020

On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that the coronavirus-induced lockdown in his state will continue till May 31. However, the state government will no longer impose a curfew.

Singh also hinted at the resumption of restricted public transport services from Monday, adding that his administration will make more announcements on relaxations from May 18. “I will allow the opening of maximum shops and small businesses from May 18,” he had said, according to PTI.

The chief minister added that educational institutions will remain shut, and urged people to support the government in containing the infections.

On Friday, Mizoram extended the lockdown in the state till May 31. Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who led Thursday’s meeting on the matter, said that extending the lockdown was significant to maintain public safety. The state had been declared a “green zone” after its only patient recovered on May 9.

Sunday marks the last day of the nationwide lockdown and details on the fourth phase of lockdown is expected by the evening. India’s coronavirus tally rose to 90,927 on Sunday morning and the toll went up to 2,872. The country recorded the biggest single-day surge with 4,987 new cases and 120 deaths in the last 24 hours.