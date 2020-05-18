The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi rose to 10,054 on Monday with 299 new positive cases recorded in the last 24 hours. While no deaths were reported during this period, the national Capital’s toll is at 160.

A total of 4,485 patients have recovered or been discharged, and there are 5,409 active cases in the Capital. The Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government has conducted 6,919 tests per million.

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country with 33,053 Covid-19 cases and 1,198 deaths. Gujarat has recorded 11,379 cases, while Tamil Nadu has 11,224 cases, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said they have used the lockdown period to prepare their healthcare system to deal with the increase in number of coronavirus cases. “But it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent,” he added.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government will prepare a detailed plan based on the Centre’s guidelines and announce it later on Monday. He said the Centre’s new guidelines were largely in line with the proposal sent by the Delhi government. However, Kejriwal had asked for Metro services to resume, which the Centre did not approve.

The nationwide lockdown that was first imposed on March 25 to control the spread of the novel coronavirus has been extended a fourth time till May 31. The government has allowed major relaxations outside containment zones. This time, states and Union Territories will decide their containment, buffer, red, orange and green zones.



