Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Sunday shut down operations at a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida after at least eight employees tested positive for the coronavirus, Hindustan Times reported.

An unidentified spokesperson of the company told the newspaper that the measure was part of the company’s efforts to keep its employees safe. Oppo has initiated Covid-19 testing for over 3,000 employees, and the results for the same are awaited. “Will only allow employees with negative test results to resume office following all safety protocols,” the spokesperson said.

The entire manufacturing facility is being disinfected. The company officials, however, refused to divulge the name of the hospital where the employees have been isolated. “We have intimated the matter to the district administration,” the spokesperson said.

An unidentified employee of Oppo’s Greater Noida facility told IANS that the number of confirmed cases at the factory is six. “The company has asked us to stay at home until further orders,” the employee said. Oppo took permission from state authorities to resume operations at the manufacturing unit earlier this month. The company has been working with 30% of its workforce since May 8, with around 3,000 employees working on a rotational basis.

Meanwhile, a third-party construction worker and a security guard working at a construction site of the Chinese mobile company, Vivo, have also tested positive for the virus, IANS reported. The construction site is located in the industrial park area of Greater Noida and is about 15 km away from its operational unit.

Gautam Buddh Nagar reported eight fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total of positive cases in the district to 255. Out of these, 191 patients have been discharged from different hospitals of the district and five others have died.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 96,169 on Monday morning and the toll went up to 3,029. The country recorded the biggest single-day surge with 5,242 new cases and 157 deaths in the last 24 hours.

