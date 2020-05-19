Covid-19: India’s cases cross 1 lakh with 4,970 new infections, toll at 3,163
United States President Donald Trump said he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug believed by some to be effective against the coronavirus.
India’s total number of cases rose to 101,139 with 3,163 deaths on Tuesday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 4,970 new cases and 134 fatalities.
The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began on Monday. Many states allowed significant relaxations in the lockdown, such as permitting public transport to ply and shops to open in a staggered manner. The exception was Maharashtra, which opened only its green zones to economic activity, due to its huge number of cases.
The number of deaths due to the coronavirus crossed 90,000 in the United States, by far the highest for any country. However, the country recorded 759 deaths on Monday, down from 820 on Sunday.
Globally, Covid-19 has infected over 48 lakh people, and killed more than 3.18 lakh as of Tuesday morning, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
9.30 am: China reports 23 new cases, including one in Wuhan.
9.19 am: Auto and taxi services resume in Hyderabad.
8.37 am: The Mumbai Police will deploy five companies of CISF and CRPF in zones 1,3,5,6 and 9 in the city from today, reports ANI.
8.10 am: Four migrants have been killed and 15 injured after the bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Yavatmal district in Maharashtra on Tuesday morning, ANI reports.
8 am: Three migrant workers have been killed and 12 injured after the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident on the Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway late on Monday, ANI reports. As many as 18 people were travelling in the vehicle.
7.55 am: Global oil prices have risen on Tuesday, extending gains for a fourth straight session, amid signs that producers are cutting output even as demand begins to grow with the easing of the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.
7.48 am: The United States has reported 759 new deaths on Monday, down from 820 on Sunday, AFP reports. The country now has over 90,000 fatalities, by far the highest in the world.
7.44 am: The World Health Organization has agreed to conduct an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic, after China gave in to global pressure, supporting a probe to determine the origin of the virus, The Guardian reports. The global body has faced much criticism over the past three months for its handling of the pandemic, including accusations of bias towards China.
7.39 am: United States President Donald Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug believed by some to be effective against Covid-19, AFP reports. “I take a pill every day,” he tells media persons, adding that he combines it with zinc. “Because I think it’s good. I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”
7.35 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- India on Monday recorded the biggest single-day increase of 5,242 new coronavirus cases, taking the country’s tally of infections to 96,169. With 157 deaths, the tally rose to 3,029. The cases in Maharashtra rose to 35,058 after 2,033 people tested positive on Monday. The toll climbed to 1,249. Mumbai has so far reported 21,152 cases.
- States began to ease restrictions even as the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown began. Many states allowed public transport to restart and shops to reopen. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the state will not ease the lockdown, except in green zones.
- India along with 61 nations called for an “impartial” evaluation of the World Health Organization’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a draft resolution proposed for the 73rd World Health Assembly meeting beginning Monday, the countries will seek to identify how the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 was transmitted from animals to humans.
- The United States-based multinational investment bank Goldman Sachspredicted that the Indian economy will experience the worst recession ever, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research revised its strategy for Covid-19 testing to allow tests for migrant workers, returnees and all frontline workers involved in efforts to combat the pandemic.
- The Central Board of Secondary Education announced the date sheet for the pending class 10 and 12 board exams, now to be held from July 1 to July 15.