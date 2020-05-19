Cyclone Amphan, expected to make landfall in West Bengal by Wednesday evening, has weakened into an “extremely severe cyclonic storm”, causing heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal and triggering strong winds in Odisha. Huge waves crashed coasts in Tamil Nadu and Kerala under the cyclone’s impact.

The weather alert came as the states continue their fight against the escalating coronavirus crisis. The number of cases in India crossed the 1 lakh-mark on Tuesday.

Forty teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha, NDTV reported. NDRF chief SN Pradhan said that Cyclone Amphan is “a second disaster coming amid the coronavirus pandemic” and it needed continuous monitoring.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at least three lakh people have been evacuated from coastal areas, PTI reported. She also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who assured her of the Centre’s assistance.

The Border Security Force moved its three floating border posts and 45 other patrol boats deployed to guard the India-Bangladesh riverine front in the Sunderbans and Icchamati river in Bengal amid the cyclone threat, according to PTI.

The weather department said that Amphan is very likely to cross the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands on Wednesday.

Here are some photos showing weather conditions in different states

People click pictures of rough sea waves due to Cyclone Amphan in Kozhikode | Credit: PTI

The storm is coming !

Stay safe guys !!#CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/CdGkPqkvbO — Rishi Bagree 🇮🇳 (@rishibagree) May 19, 2020

Turbulent waves crash into the coast Kasimedu Fishing Harbour, ahead of landfall by Cyclone Amphan, in Chennai | Credit: PTI

#CycloneAmphan dark clouds over Kolkata shot from Hooghly Bridge moments before it started raining. #SuperCycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/JhfqX3le4z — Monideepa Banerjie (@Monideepa62) May 19, 2020

People walk in the rain due to weather changes ahead of landfall by cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata | Credit: PTI

Rescue teams of Odisha Fire and Disaster Response Academy prepare themselves ahead of cyclone Amphan, in Bhubaneswar | Credit: PTI

A photo showing gigantic waves crashing at the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | Credit: PTI