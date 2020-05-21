Covid-19: India’s tally rises to 112,359 with 3435 fatalities
India will start domestic flights in a calibrated manner from May 25 while the Railways will run 200 more trains from June 1.
India’s tally rose to 112,359 with 5,609 new infections, according to the Union health ministry. The toll is now 3,435.
The world witnessed the largest daily rise in global cases on Wednesday. The World Health Organization said 106,000 new infections had been reported to them in the last 24 hours. Worldwide, the total number of cases is now close to five million, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. India, too, on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily rise of 5,611 new coronavirus cases.
Domestic flights will restart in a calibrated manner from May 25, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said. Flight operations have been shut since March, when India began the lockdown to combat coronavirus. The Ministry of Home Affairs modified its order announcing the fourth phase of the lockdown to allow air travel.
The Indian railways, meanwhile, will run 200 more trains from June 1.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.05 am: In the last 24 hours, India recorded 5,609 new cases and 132 deaths.
9.04 am: India’s tally rises to 1,12,359 with 5,609 new infections, according to the Union health ministry. The toll is now 3,435.
9.01 am: The special Air India flight from Sydney to New Delhi takes off with 224 Indians onboard.
8.32 am: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation partially resumed the intra-state bus service from today.
8.31 am: Global charity Oxfam is set to lay off around 1,450 employees and stop operations in 18 countries. In a press release, the charity says its finances have been deeply impacted by the pandemic. Many Oxfam affiliates have been hit by closing of shops and cancelled fund-raising events.
Also read
Covid-19: Oxfam to lay off around 1,450 employees, stop operations in 18 countries
7.33 am: US President Donald Trump once again attacks China for failing to contain Covid-19 at its early stages. He hints that China deliberately chose not to act.
7.31 am: A two-day-old baby, who was born prematurely, dies in South Africa. This is the country’s first neonatal mortality related to Covid-19. “The mother had tested positive for Covid-19 and the child subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 as well,” Minister of Health Zwelini Mkhize tells Cape Town ETC. “It is important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity.”
South Africa has so far reported 18,003 cases with 339 deaths.
7.30 am: Delhi Police personnel check the temperature of people at Okhla vegetable market.
7.25 am: Barabanki reports 95 new cases, says the district magistrate. The total number of cases in the district is now 124.
7.21 am: United States records 1,561 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to AFP.
7.19 am: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that the pandemic is a long way from being over.
7.17 am: The world witnessed the largest daily rise in global cases on Wednesday, BBC reports citing the World Health Organization. The UN health body says 106,000 new infections had been reported to them in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases worldwide is now close to five million.
7.15 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- The Union health ministry said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate has gone up to 39.62%. India recorded its biggest single-day rise on Wednesday, with 5,611 new coronavirus cases. The nationwide tally is now 1,06,750 and 3,303 patients have died so far.
- The Centre announced that domestic flights will begin to operate in a “calibrated manner” from May 25. Both domestic and international flights were suspended in March. The Ministry of Home Affairs modified its order announcing the fourth phase of the lockdown to allow air travel. The Indian railways, meanwhile, will on Thursday open online bookings for the 200 more trains it will run from June 1.
- Tamil Nadu reported over 700 coronavirus cases and three deaths. The state’s tally rose to 13,191. The toll reached 87 with three more deaths. The cases in Maharashtra crossed 39,000 and the toll stood at 1,390.
- Foreign investors have pulled out an estimated $26 billion (over Rs 1.9 lakh crore) from developing Asian economies due to the outbreak, according to a report by the Congressional Research Center. Out of this, more than $16 billion (Rs 1.2 lakh crore) was pulled out of India.
- The World Bank said that the coronavirus pandemic will push over 6 crore people into extreme poverty, even as it announced emergency operations worth $160 billion (Rs 12.1 lakh crore) in 100 developing countries to fight the virus.
- Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday blamed people entering illegally from India for spreading the coronavirus in his country. His comment came amid escalating border tensions between the two nations.