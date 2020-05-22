China on Friday submitted a proposal to impose new national security laws on Hong Kong amid criticism that it is aimed at anti-government protests and to stifle dissent, AFP reported.

The plan was tabled on the opening day of the week-long National People’s Congress, which largely rubber-stamps decisions already taken by the country’s ruling Communist Party. In his state-of-the-nation speech at China’s annual parliamentary session, Premier Li Keqiang said that the country would “establish and improve the legal systems and mechanisms to safeguard national security” in Hong Kong.

The move is expected to spark further anger and protests in Hong Kong, which was rocked by seven months of increasingly violent anti-government unrest last year. Activists and critics said it will effectively erase the “one country, two systems” framework that is meant to grant Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy.

Details of the the legislation have not been given yet. However, according to the draft legislation the laws will tackle secession, subversion and terrorism activities, as well as foreign interference, Reuters reported. “When needed, relevant national security organs of the Central People’s Government will set up agencies” in Hong Kong to safeguard national security, the draft added.

China-US tension

The proposed legislation could also heighten tensions between China and the United States, whose relationship has already worsened due to accusations over the origin of the coronavirus pandemic and trade disputes.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump warned Washington would react “very strongly” if Beijing went ahead with the security law. He told reporters “nobody knows yet” the details of China’s plan. “If it happens we’ll address that issue very strongly,” he added.

The US State Department also warned China, saying a high-degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving Hong Kong’s special status. State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said they were delaying its submission to Congress of the annual Hong Kong Policy Act Report in order to account for any additional actions that Beijing may be contemplating in the run-up to and during the National People’s Congress that would further undermine Hong Kong’s high degree of autonomy. She also added that the law did not reflect the will of the people and if imposed would be met with strong condemnation.