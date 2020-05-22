Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha on Friday said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. In a tweet, he advised people to not underestimate the risk of infection and said everyone was susceptible to the disease.

“As I am asymptomatic I am in home quarantine for the next 10-12 days,” Jha said. “Please don’t underestimate transmission risks, we are all vulnerable.”

Soon after his post, Jha’s colleagues and politicians from other parties took to Twitter to wish him good health. “Hope you recover soon Sanjay,” Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot wrote in response to Jha’s tweet. Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi also tweeted her good wishes to the Congress leader. “Wish you a speedy recovery, Sanjay,” she said. “If there’s anything at all that I can help with do let me know.”

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga also wished Jha a speedy recovery.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress in March to join BJP, also tweeted his wishes to Jha.

Jha’s announcement came on a day when India reported its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases, with 6,088 new cases and 148 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours. India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,18,447 and the toll reached 3,583.

The Congress leader is the third from his party to have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to IANS. Last month, Gujarat MLA Imran Khedawala had tested positive for the coronavirus, just hours after meeting Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Senior Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh had died of the infection.

