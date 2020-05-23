Covid-19: Lockdown averted over 70,000 deaths, says Centre; China reports no new case for first time
The government revised the advisory on the use of hydroxychloroquine, allowing asymptomatic healthcare and frontline workers to take the medicine.
The nationwide lockdown from March 25 to May 3 helped avert 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000-71,000 deaths, showed government data. “The situation would have been much worse, as the data suggests,” Niti Aayog member Vinod Paul. “We have about 95% confidence level on the data generated out of all this analysis, which is proof enough to say that the country is on the right track.”
Globally, the total number of cases is now 5.20 million, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. The toll is 338,121. The United States alone accounts for nearly 1 lakh of these deaths.
8.43 am: Nepal reports 32 new cases, taking the total number of infections in the country to 548.
8.42 am: The Jammu and Kashmir government decides to keep all passengers coming by air/rail at quarantine centres for 14 days and will be tested, reports ANI.
8.24 am: South Korea reports 23 new coronavirus cases.
8.11 am: With more than 3,30,000 confirmed cases, Brazil surpasses Russia to become the nation with the second-highest number of infections.
7.47 am: China reports no new infections for the first time since it started reporting data in January, according to AFP.
7.40 am: The Ghaziabad administration in Uttar Pradesh says markets in the district will open from Monday on alternate days from 10 am to 5 pm, reports PTI.
7.26 am: US records 1,260 deaths, taking the country’s toll to 95,921.
7.22 am: The Karnataka government announces that it would fund travel on all Shramik trains until May 31.
7.17 am: The Bihar government decides to quarantine only those migrants who come from 11 high and moderate risk cities of Surat, Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Noida and Bengaluru. “Migrants of 11 listed cities, who would be discharged after 14 days quarantine, would live seven days in home quarantine,” Disaster Management Principal Secretary Pratyaya Amrit says in a letter, according to The Indian Express.
7.08 am: The nationwide lockdown from March 25 to May 3 helped avert 14-29 lakh cases and 37,000-71,000 deaths, The Indian Express reports citing government data. “This data is based on the impact of lockdown and other measures taken between lockdown 1 and 2,” said Niti Aayog member Vinod Paul, according to Hindustan Times. “The situation would have been much worse, as the data suggests. We have about 95% confidence level on the data generated out of all this analysis, which is proof enough to say that the country is on the right track.”
- The Union health ministry on Friday said that 80% of the active cases in the country were in five states. Five major cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Thane – account for 60% of the active cases, the ministry added. India recorded 6,088 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1.18 lakh and the toll rose to 3,583 after 148 new fatalities.
- Japan included India and 11 other countries on its travel advisory list.
- Maharashtra’s coronavirus tally came close to 45,000 with a record 2,940 new cases in a day. The Maharashtra government announced that it will take over 80% of the beds in private hospitals and nursing homes across the state for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The government also capped charges for treatment for Covid-19 and other illnesses at the facilities. Mumbai reported 1,751 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 27,068. The toll stood at 909. The city’s civic body permitted the home delivery of liquor in non containment areas.
- The Centre revised the advisory on the use of hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus, allowing asymptomatic healthcare and frontline workers to take the medicine.
- The Tamil Nadu government asked the Centre not to restart domestic flights till May 31, when the nationwide lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus is scheduled to end. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had announced on Wednesday that some domestic flights will begin to operate from May 25. National carrier Air India, meanwhile, began accepting online booking of tickets for domestic journeys from today. Private carriers, including IndiGo, GoAir and Vistara, have also reopened their bookings.
- Opposition parties, led by the Congress, placed 11 demands before the Centre after their meeting on the coronavirus situation. The demands included free travel for migrant workers, direct cash transfers to families outside the Income Tax bracket and restoration of parliament sessions. Congress President Sonia Gandhi referred to the Centre’s economic package as a “cruel joke on the country”.
- The Reserve Bank of India reduced the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4% to counter the economic fallout from the nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The reverse repo rate was also reduced by 40 basis points to 3.35%. The central bank refrained from giving a projection for the economic growth for the current financial year, but said GDP growth for 2020-’21 will remain in the negative territory.
- Globally, the total number of cases is now over five million, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University. The toll is 3,35,418. The United States alone accounts for nearly 1 lakh of these deaths.