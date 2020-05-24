Covid-19: Punjab, Chhattisgarh join 5 states to quarantine passengers arriving on domestic flights
The health ministry has said India’s healthcare infrastructure must be ramped up for the next two months to tackle the pandemic.
The Punjab and Chhattisgarh governments on Saturday joined five other states to announce 14 days of mandatory home quarantine for passengers returning via flights, buses, and trains. So far, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Assam and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have decided to quarantine incoming passengers.
India has so far reported 1,25,101 coronavirus cases, including 3,720 deaths. The health ministry said that the country’s health care infrastructure must be ramped up for the next two months to tackle the spread of the infection.
More than 53 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 3,40,000 deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.55 am: The Punjab and Chhattisgarh governments have also announced a mandatory 14-days home quarantine for passengers returning to their respective states via flights, buses, and trains, reports NDTV.
7.50 am: India’s health infrastructure needs to be ramped up for the next two months to tackle the spread of the coronavirus, says top officials. “It was pointed out that testing needs to stepped up in some municipal areas to ensure early detection of cases, timely clinical management and a reduction in fatality rate,” reads a press release from a meeting between the health officials. “They also need to be mindful of ramping up the health infrastructure to ensure preparedness for the next two months with special focus on isolation beds with oxygen, ventilators and ICU [intensive care unit] beds.”
7.45 am: People violate physical distancing guidelines in a market in Delhi.
7.40 am: Migrants labourers assembled under a flyover in Punjab’s Jalandhar city on Saturday, reports ANI. They claimed to have been waiting to get themselves registered. “We’re staying under the flyover since five days, we’re not even getting water to drink,” one of them said. “No bus/train has been organised for us.”
7.35 am: In Kerala, schools are being sanitised in Wayanad district before the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations begin from May 26, reports ANI.
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- India’s total count of cases rose to 1,25,101, including 3,720 deaths. Of these, 69,597 people are being treated, 51,783 people have recovered. The nationwide tally stands at 3,720.
- Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that he did not understand the need to quarantine domestic flight passengers, who have the “green status” on the Aarogya Setu app. This came after the administrations of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir announced that all passengers arriving by domestic flights will have to undergo either home or institutional quarantine.
- Hundreds of migrant labourers, who thought they were travelling from Mumbai to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, landed up in Odisha’s Rourkela city on Friday, after the “Shramik Special” train they were travelling in took a different route.
- Migrant workers on board the special trains arranged by the Centre running through the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar lodged protests, complaining about the squalid conditions of travel and inordinate delays in train schedules.
- NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said on Friday that India could have “done much better” in handling the migrant crisis that has arisen due to a nationwide lockdown.
- The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revised its advisory on the use of hydroxychloroquine as a prophylactic against the coronavirus. The ministry’s decision came after the National Task Force, constituted by the Indian Council of Medical Research, reviewed and recommended the use of the drug for coronavirus patients.