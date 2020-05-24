Two policemen in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district were suspended on Sunday after backlash over a widely-circulated video of them hitting a man with batons, PTI reported.

The incident took place the in the district’s Pipla Naryanwar village a few days ago, according to PTI. Additional Superintendent of Police Shashank Garg told the news agency that the police used force against the man because he was drunk and creating chaos.

Chhindwara Superintendent of Police Vivek Garg told ANI that a chargesheet has been filed against the two cops. “Two police constables have been suspended and attached to the lines based on a viral video that surfaced yesterday,” Garg said. “A departmental inquiry was done and a chargesheet has been issued.”

The video begins with a policeman forcefully hitting the man with a baton. When the man falls down on the ground, another cop comes in, takes the baton from his colleague and continues to thrash the man. He kicks the man who is now lying motionless. Then, his colleague and another person carry the man to the police vehicle.

This incident is from Pipla village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, This is very disturbing video. We don't know what's the crime of this person, but the question is, this type of behavior by police personals is justified? pic.twitter.com/udo0oHnYrn — Swaraj India (@_SwarajIndia) May 24, 2020

There have been other instances of police brutality amid the nationwide lockdown to keep the coronavirus in check. Last week, the police in Visakhapatnam were caught thrashing a doctor on video for allegedly complaining about the lack for protective equipment for health workers. The police claimed that the doctor was drunk and misbehaved rudely with the personnel on duty. There have been also been reports of the police beating up migrant workers walking home.