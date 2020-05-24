India on Sunday recorded 6,767 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,31,868 and the toll rose to 3,867 after 147 new fatalities.
Maharashtra recorded its highest increase of cases in 24 hours as its numbers rose by 3,041 to 50,231. The toll is 1,635. Sunday was the eighth consecutive day Maharashtra reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.
As domestic flights are set to begin across the country on Monday, Kolkata will operate flights only from Thursday due to Cyclone Amphan relief work.
Maharashtra will allow 25 domestic passenger flights into Mumbai daily, and the number will be gradually increased, state minister Nawab Malik said. Guidelines for domestic air travel in the state will be released soon.
The Centre released guidelines for both domestic and international air travel. People flying into India from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days.
The government issued a Standard Operating Protocol for the return of Indians stranded abroad. According to the SOP. Flights for Indians stuck abroad will be a paid service, in which preference will be given to pregnant women, those who have lost their jobs, and those in distress.
The Tamil Nadu government allowed 17 industrial estates in Chennai to resume operations from Monday with certain conditions. Tamil Nadu is the second worst-hit state by the virus. As of Sunday, Chennai had over 10,000 cases.
The Indian Railways said it would run an additional 2,600 special trains in the next 10 days to transport nearly 36 lakh stranded migrant workers.
China said it too is a victim of the pandemic. Foreign Minister Wang Yi said to their regret, besides the pandemic, a “political virus” was also being spread in the US, “which is to take every chance to attack and discredit China.” He added that lawsuits filed against China in connection with the coronavirus have “zero factual basis in law” and that such lawsuits trample on the international rule of law.
The New York Times dedicated the entire front page of its Sunday edition to Covid-19 patients who died in the United States. The nation has a total of over 16.22 lakh coronavirus cases and 97,087 patients have died so far.