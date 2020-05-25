Covid-19: Domestic flights resume today after almost 2 months, few states make quarantine compulsory
Domestic flights are set to resume from Monday, though there is confusion about states issuing separate guidelines, including quarantine details. Though the Centre has not mandated quarantine of passengers, some states have made it compulsory.
India on Sunday recorded 6,767 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases on Sunday reached 1,31,868 and the toll rose to 3,867 after 147 new fatalities.
The health ministry said that the country’s healthcare infrastructure must be ramped up for the next two months to tackle the spread of the infection.
More than 54 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 3,44,000 deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
7.59 am: Tamil Nadu limits the number of flights arriving in Chennai to 25, but there is no limit on the flights leaving.
7.55 am: Domestic flights will begin from Andhra Pradesh tomorrow, reports DD News.
7.16 am: US President Donald Trump bars travel from Brazil, reports AFP.
7.15 am: The toll in US rises by 638, bringing the total number of lives lost to 97,686.
7.10 am: Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan tests positive, reports PTI. He is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to be infected after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.
7.08 am: Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid to remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Eid today.
7.07 am: Delhi airport authorities screen passengers with a thermometer gun before they board a flight to Bhubaneswar.
7.06 am: Passengers arrive at Lucknow airport.
- India on Sunday recorded 6,767 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,31,868 and the toll rose to 3,867 after 147 new fatalities.
- Maharashtra recorded its highest increase of cases in 24 hours as its numbers rose by 3,041 to 50,231. The toll is 1,635. Sunday was the eighth consecutive day Maharashtra reported more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.
- As domestic flights are set to begin across the country on Monday, Kolkata will operate flights only from Thursday due to Cyclone Amphan relief work.
- Maharashtra will allow 25 domestic passenger flights into Mumbai daily, and the number will be gradually increased, state minister Nawab Malik said. Guidelines for domestic air travel in the state will be released soon.
- The Centre released guidelines for both domestic and international air travel. People flying into India from abroad will be quarantined for 14 days.
- The government issued a Standard Operating Protocol for the return of Indians stranded abroad. According to the SOP. Flights for Indians stuck abroad will be a paid service, in which preference will be given to pregnant women, those who have lost their jobs, and those in distress.
- The Indian Railways said it would run an additional 2,600 special trains in the next 10 days to transport nearly 36 lakh stranded migrant workers.