Long queues were seen at airports in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday as domestic flights resumed after two months amid the nationwide lockdown to control the coronavirus. Several passengers also claimed that their flights had been cancelled without prior notice.

Around 80 flights, to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, were cancelled on day one of resumption, ANI reported.

Passengers at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport also claimed that their flights were cancelled. People boarding Air India’s Bengaluru to Hyderabad flight had similar complaints and said they did not receive a prior notice from the airline. “Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled,” a passenger told ANI. “We don’t know what to do now.”

Till 9 am, five flights arrived at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport and 17 departed. Nine flights were cancelled, according to ANI.

Here are some pictures from airports across the country on day of resumption of domestic flights:

A long queue of passengers outside Delhi airport's Terminal-3 as all domestic flights from Delhi to operate from here pic.twitter.com/FCKKBd3g8s — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Passengers arrive at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport as domestic flight operations resume.



Maharashtra government has allowed 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/ss38dwa8bz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Delhi: Passengers screened using a thermometer gun before boarding Vistara - Delhi to Bhubaneswar (Odisha) flight, scheduled to depart from IGI Airport, Terminal-3 at 6:50 am today. pic.twitter.com/WcAe44VBi8 — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

Several states had opposed the Centre’s decision to resume domestic flights amid sharp increase in the number of coronavirus. Maharashtra’s, India’s worst-hit state with over 50,000, had asked the Centre for more time to prepare for incoming flights but said later that it would allow 25 flight to take-off from Mumbai and 25 others to land in the city. The state governments have mandated quarantine for passengers arriving via domestic flights, trains and buses.

On Monday, India recorded 6,977 new coronavirus cases – the biggest single-day increase in numbers so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,38,845 and the toll rose to 4,021 after 154 new fatalities. India is now among the 10 countries with most cases, according to theJohns Hopkins University.

Follow today’s live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here