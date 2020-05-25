Long queues were seen at airports in Delhi and Mumbai as domestic flights resumed after two months amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spreading coronavirus. Several passengers also claimed that their flights had been cancelled without prior notice. Around 80 flights, to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, were cancelled on the first day of resumption.
India has significantly increased the production capacity of personal protective equipment kits and masks, with three lakh units each being manufactured on a daily basis.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says 20% beds in private hospitals will be reserved for Covid-19 patients. The national Capital has recorded 13,418 coronavirus cases and 261 patients have died so far, according to the Union health ministry’s figures.
The Maharashtra government has sought 50 specialist doctors and 100 nurses from Kerala as its coronavirus cases continue to increase and even private hospitals are at risk of being overrun in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath on Sunday declared that any administration seeking to employ migrant workers from his state in the future will have to first seek permission from his government.
A day after the Gujarat High Court said the civil hospital in Ahmedabad was worse than a dungeon, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday defended the state government.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian-American physician Siddhartha Mukherjee and higher education leader Satish Tripathi members of a commission meant to focus on rebuilding the state’s economy, which has been severely hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 54 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 3,44,000 deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.