Covid-19: WHO stops trial of anti-malaria drug; Nepal PM blames Indians for rise in cases
The World Health Organization on Monday said it had temporarily suspended the trial of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat the coronavirus, citing safety concerns.
More than 54.94 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, as well as at least 3,46,218 deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
Live updates
8.25 am: A flash flood in Garo Hills, Meghalaya, inundated a quarantine centre on Monday, NDTV reports. Flash floods in the area have forced many people out of their homes due to their villages being under water.
7.52 am: Passengers arrive at the Delhi airport.
7.50 am: The Ministry of Civil aviation allows domestic air services, non-scheduled and private operators to fly.
7.46 am: Singapore lowers its GDP forecast to a contraction range of -7% to -4%, reports Reuters. Singapore’s economy, which acts as a barometer for the world’s economies, is bracing for its deepest ever recession.
7.43 am: The United States records 532 deaths in the last 24 hours, reports AFP. The country’s toll rises to 98,218 while the number of cases is now 1,662,375.
7.40 am: Here are the top updates from Monday
- India on Monday recorded 6,977 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours – the biggest single-day jump in figures so far. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,38,845 and the toll rose to 4,021 after 154 new fatalities. India is now among the 10 countries with most cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.
- Long queues were seen at airports in Delhi and Mumbai as domestic flights resumed after two months amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spreading coronavirus. Several passengers also claimed that their flights had been cancelled without prior notice. Around 80 flights, to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, were cancelled on the first day of resumption.
- The Supreme Court allowed national carrier Air India to operate the flights to bring back Indians stranded abroad without leaving the middle seat vacant for a period of 10 days till June 6.
- Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said his country’s fatality due to the coronavirus was less in comparison to other countries of South Asia. “Those coming from India are coming in without proper checking which has contributed to the further spread of Covid-19,” he said.
- Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that the state has recorded 805 new Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Monday. The state has a total of 17,082 coronavirus cases. Maharashtra recorded 2,436 new coronavirus patients on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 52,667. This included 1,695 deaths and 15,786 recoveries.