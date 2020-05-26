India on Tuesday recorded 6,535 new coronavirus cases. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,45,380 and the toll rose to 4,167 after 146 new deaths. India is now among the 10 countries with the most number of coronavirus cases.
The World Health Organization on Monday warned of an “immediate second peak” in coronavirus infections in countries where the number of cases is declining. The organisation said that epidemics often come in waves, which means that outbreaks could return later this year in places where the first wave has receded. WHO also temporarily suspended trials of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine for treatment of the coronavirus citing safety concerns.
Uber India announced its decision to lay off around 600 full-time employees. “These reductions are part of previously announced global job cuts this month,” Uber India and South Asia president Pradeep Parameswaran said in a statement.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre for easing lockdown restrictions amid a sharp increase in the number of cases. “India is the only country where the virus is exponentially rising and we are removing the lockdown,” he said. “The aim and purpose of the lockdown has failed.”
The Gujarat Congress, meanwhile, claimed that the ‘Namaste Trump’ event, organised for United States President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad, led to a spurt in the number of coronavirus cases in the state. Gujarat is one of the worst-affected states in India with 14,460 Covid-19 cases and 888 deaths. Of these, Ahmedabad alone accounts for 10,590 cases and 722 deaths.
A Chinese virologist, recognised for her work on the coronavirus in bats, warned that the viruses being discovered now are “just the tip of the iceberg”. Shi Zhengli, the deputy director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, said scientists and governments must be transparent and cooperate with each other for research.
A 46-year-old nurse, who worked at a private hospital in Delhi and died of the coronavirus, was allegedly made to reuse personal protective equipment, reports claimed.
Union minister Sadananda Gowda on Monday did not submit to mandatory quarantining after arriving in Bengaluru from Delhi on a flight. Gowda claimed that he was exempted from the rule.
The coronavirus has infected more than 54 lakh people across the world and claimed 3,46,306 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.