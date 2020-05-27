Covid-19: Cases in India cross 150,000-mark, toll at 4,337
The ICMR removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 for the real-time polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, test.
India’s total count of cases on Wednesday rose to 1,51,767, according to the health ministry. The toll is now 4,337. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 6,387 new infections and 170 deaths.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 for the real-time polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, test. It has now given states a free hand to negotiate with the approved list of laboratories and fix the cost.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday took note of the plight of migrant workers amid the nationwide lockdown and issued notices to the Centre and states. The court will hear the matter on May 28.
More than 55.8 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including over 3.50 lakh deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.
9.07 am: Five more people have been tested positive in Meghalaya, says the chief minister.
9.03 am: Thirty people test positive in Rishikesh, says Harish Thapliyal, the public relation officer at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The total number of cases in Uttarakhand now stands at 431.
8.54 am: West Bengal resumes the North Bengal State Transport Corporation bus services for inter-district travel.
8.50 am: IndiGo grounds its crew of a Chennai-Coimbatore flight for two weeks after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus. The passenger was reportedly asymptomatic.
8.10 am: The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention says most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights “because of how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes”. However, it notes that air travellers are not risk-free.
7.58 am: US records less than 700 new deaths for the third day in a row, reports AFP. The overall toll in the country is now 98,875.
7.53 am: The Assam government has decided that home quarantine will not be allowed for people coming from outside and they will be sent for institutional-quarantine, reports PTI.
7.51 am: One lakh people have completed their quarantine period in Odisha, reports PTI.
7.50 am: Joe Biden says wearing a mask in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus is a sign of leadership. He calls US President Donald Trump a “fool” who was “stoking deaths”.
- India on Tuesday recorded 6,535 new coronavirus cases. With this, the total number of cases reached 1,45,380 and the toll rose to 4,167 after 146 new deaths. Tamil Nadu’s tally reached close to 18,000 with 646 new cases.
- The Supreme Court took note of the plight of migrant labourers, who are stranded in various parts of the country due to the nationwide lockdown. The court issued notices to the Centre and state governments for a hearing on May 28.
- The Union health ministry said that India’s coronavirus death rate – 2.87% – was among the lowest in the world. At the Centre’s press briefing, the Indian Council of Medical Research said anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine may still be used against the coronavirus as it did not find any major side-effects of its use. The announcement came a day after the World Health Organization “temporarily suspended” trials of the drug citing safety concerns.
- The World Health Organization warned of an “immediate second peak” in coronavirus infections in countries where the number of cases is declining. The organisation said that epidemics often come in waves, which means that outbreaks could return later this year in places where the first wave has receded.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Narendra Modi government’s plan to control the spreading coronavirus in India with four phases of nationwide lockdown has failed. He questioned the Centre’s plan to control the rise in infections in the coming days and if there is a strategy to open the country.
- Uber India announced that it is laying off around 600 full-time employees, or nearly 25% of its total workforce in the country, as demand for app-based rides have dropped sharply across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- The coronavirus has infected more than 54 lakh people across the world and claimed 3,46,306 lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University’s tracker.