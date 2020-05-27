India’s total count of cases on Wednesday rose to 1,51,767, according to the health ministry. The toll is now 4,337. In the last 24 hours, India recorded 6,387 new infections and 170 deaths.
The Supreme Court directed the Centre to identify private hospitals where coronavirus patients could be treated for free or at minimum cost. The top court will hear the case next week.
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the state would like to open temples, mosques and churches after May 31.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Tuesday removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 for the real-time polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, test. It has now given states a free hand to negotiate with the approved list of laboratories and fix the cost.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that life will change post the coronavirus outbreak and will alter the existing structure in the world.
IndiGo on Tuesday grounded the crew of a Chennai-Coimbatore flight after a passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.
American credit rating agency Fitch Ratings on Tuesday forecast that the Indian economy will contract by 5% in the current financial year of 2020-’21 because of the magnitude of the lockdown-related shock to global activity during the coronavirus pandemic.
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that most viruses and other germs do not spread easily on flights owing to how air circulates and is filtered on airplanes. However, the US public health agency said that air travel requires spending time in security lines and airport terminals, which can bring you in close contact with other people and frequently touched surfaces.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would step up its preparedness for armed combat and improve its ability to carry out military tasks, as the pandemic is profoundly impacting the country’s national security
More than 55.8 lakh cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, including over 3.50 lakh deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.