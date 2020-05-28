Covid-19: Toll in US crosses 1 lakh; India says country’s recovery rate now 42.4%
India’s Union health ministry said the country’s coronavirus recovery rate was 42.4% now. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, meanwhile, claimed that the Railway Ministry had been “evacuating Maharashtra and spreading coronavirus to Bengal”.
Live updates
8.05 am: Out of the 1,239 samples tested on Wednesday, 25 are positive, says King George’s Medical University in Lucknow.
7.58 am: The United States’ toll crosses 1 lakh. The country has reported 16,99,126 cases so far.
7.41 am: Telangana allows all shops, except malls in Hyderabad, to open from today, reports News18.
7.40 am: The Mathura district administration will set up paid quarantine centres in the city, reports PTI. “These centres would have better food and lodging facilities,” says Agra Division Commissioner Anil Kumar.
7.36 am: Manipur’s tally rises to 44 after five more people test positive, reports PTI.
7.34 am: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal claims the worst for the economy is over, reports Hindustan Times. “...It would be better to be ready and start working for the post-Covid period, with good ideas, firm implementation plans, and to make India a world power,” he says at a meeting with industry and trade associations.
7.33 am: SpiceJet says two passengers on board its Ahmedabad-Guwahati via Delhi flight on Monday have tested positive, reports News18. “Covid tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined,” the airline adds. “The test reports came on May 27. The operating crew has been quarantined and SpiceJet is coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them.”
7.30 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- The Union health ministry on Wednesday said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate is now 42.4%. The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,51,767 and the toll reached 4,337. Across the country, 64,426 people have recovered. Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose to 56,948 and the toll to 1,897, while Tamil Nadu’s tally crossed 18,000.
- The Supreme Court directed the Centre to identify private hospitals where coronavirus patients could be treated for free or at minimum cost. The top court’s direction came in response to a petition claiming that private hospitals across the country were exploiting patients to make a “fortune out of their miseries” amid the health crisis.
- Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to intervene in a case pertaining to the plight of migrant labourers, stranded due to the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that a full lockdown was damaging and the sooner we got out of it, the better. He added that life will change post the coronavirus outbreak and will alter the existing structure in the world.
- The Centre said Class 10 and Class 12 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education, who have moved to their hometowns or other districts during the nationwide lockdown, can take their examinations from those places.
- Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said people arriving in the state should either carry a negative Covid-19 test report or get tested on arrival.
- Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the state would like to open temples, mosques and churches after May 31. The government said that it will wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval.
- The Indian Council of Medical Research removed the price cap of Rs 4,500 for the real-time polymerase chain reaction, or RT-PCR, test. It has now given states a free hand to negotiate with the approved list of laboratories and fix the cost.
- More than 55.8 lakh coronavirus cases have been reported worldwide, including over 3.50 lakh deaths, according to a tracker by the Johns Hopkins University.