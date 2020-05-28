- Telangana will allow all shops to open in Hyderabad from Thursday, but malls will continue to remain closed, News 18 reported. After the state announced lockdown relaxations on May 19, shops were allowed to reopen on an odd-even basis. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that people were crowding the shops since they were open only on alternate days. The state has so far recorded 2,098 cases and 63 deaths, according to figures from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
- India’s total coronavirus count rose to 1,58,333 after 6,566 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The toll in the country jumped by 194 to 4,531. Across the country, 67,692 people have recovered so far.
- The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said that only 2G internet services will be available to the residents till June 17. The government’s order came amid demands for high-speed internet in the region as it battles the coronavirus crisis. In an order, the government cited terror attacks and infiltration attempts as reasons to not allow high-speed internet in the region.
- Himachal Pradesh’s Bharatiya Janata Party President Rajeev Bindal resigned from his post on Wednesday, just four months after his appointment, over the arrest of a senior state health official in a scam related to the procurement of medical supplies amid the coronavirus crisis. In his resignation letter to BJP President JP Nadda, Bindal said he was quitting the post on “high moral grounds” because the party’s name was being dragged into the corruption scandal.
- The nursing staff of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, protested against the hospital administration after the pregnant wife of a senior nursing officer was denied treatment because they lived in a hotspot area in the city.
- An asymptomatic passenger who travelled on an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Madurai – 6E 7214 – on Wednesday, tested positive. The operating crew of the flight has been put under home quarantine for two weeks, and other passengers are being informed. Two more passengers, who travelled in Spicejet’s Ahmedabad to Delhi and Delhi to Guwahati flight on May 25, tested positive. Spicejet has grounded its operating crew.
- Nine migrants have died on board Shramik Express trains since Monday as the extreme heat added to the misery of lakhs of people trying to reach home amid the nationwide lockdown. An unidentified Railways official told PTI that the migrants who died on trains had pre-existing medical conditions.
- Delhi reported 792 new infections on Wednesday, its highest single-day rise so far. It has now overtaken Gujarat to become the state with the third highest number of coronavirus cases. The Capital now has 15,257 confirmed infections with 303 deaths.
- The United States’ coronavirus toll crossed 1 lakh on Wednesday even as the daily average deaths declined and several states began to emerge from the lockdown. The country has reported more than 16.99 lakh cases so far, the maximum in the world.
- Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 56.95 lakh people. Over 35.57 lakh people have died so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
