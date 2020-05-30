Coronavirus: US to cut all ties with WHO; in letter Modi says migrants have suffered hugely
United States President Donald Trump late on Friday said his country is severing all ties with the World Health Organization in connection with its handling of the pandemic and lack of reforms he had demanded. Earlier, he had cut funding to the health body.
India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,65,799 as the country recorded 7,466 new infections in 24 hours as of Friday. The toll reached 4,706. India is now the ninth worst-hit country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 59.23 lakh people and claimed over 3.64 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
Live updates
9.17 am: The number of coronavirus cases in India is up to 1,73,763, including 4,971 deaths. The number of infections has risen by 7,964, according to the Ministry of Health.
8.56 am: Kerala launches a mobile testing vehicle for the coronavirus in Alappuzha, ANI reports.
8.54 am: Heavy traffic is seen between Delhi’s border with Gurugram, as the Haryana government has sealed borders with the Capital to curb the rise of Covid-19 infections in the state, ANI reports. Police officers are checking passes and identity cards of commuters along the route.
8.53 am: The Rajasthan government will conduct board examinations for various subjects of classes 10 and 12, which had been postponed because of the pandemic, PTI reports. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot instructs the state Education Department to make proper arrangements for conducting exams.
7.35 am: US President Donald Trump says the country is cutting all ties with the World Health Organization. “Because they have failed to make the requested and greatly needed reforms, we will be today terminating our relationship with the World Health Organization and redirecting those funds to other worldwide and deserving, urgent global public health needs,” CNN quotes Trump as saying. “The world needs answers from China on the virus. We must have transparency,”
Trump earlier called the WHO China’s “puppet” and cut funding to it. He threatened that the funding freeze would be permanent unless the health body made reforms.
7.22 am: United States records 1,225 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bring the toll in the country to 1.02 lakh, with 17.45 overall cases of the virus, AFP reports.
7.21 am: An infant dies from Covid-19 in Switzerland, AFP reports.
7.20 am: Modi adds that India would set an example in economic revival and surprise the world like it did in its fight against the pandemic.
7.18 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a letter to the nation says that migrant workers, labourers and others had “undergone tremendous suffering” during the coronavirus crisis.
Read more: Coronavirus: Migrants have undergone ‘tremendous suffering’, says Modi in letter to nation
Here are the top updates from Friday:
- India’s tally rose to 1,65,799 as the country recorded 7,466 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, according to figures from the health ministry. The toll in the country reached 4,706 after 175 new fatalities. India is now the ninth worst-hit country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
- Tamil Nadu reported 874 new positive cases, taking the state’s total to 20,246. At least 135 of the new cases were people who had returned from Maharashtra either by road or air. Nine people died today, taking the state’s toll to 154.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that all places of worship in the state will be open from June 1. The state has made institutional quarantine mandatory for migrants returning from five states – Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh.
- Delhi added 69 virus-related deaths in the last 34 days to its overall toll, taking the total to 398.
- Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has appealed to people suffering from serious ailments, pregnant women, senior citizens and children below the age of 10 to travel in Shramik special trains “only when necessary”.
- Coronavirus patients admitted to a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district on Thursday protested against the lack of food and water at the centre.
- The number of coronavirus cases among police personnel in Maharashtra rose to 2,211 after 116 cops tested positive. Twenty-five cops in the state have died of the infection so far.
- A widely-circulated video on Friday showed coronavirus patients at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district complaining of inhuman conditions.
- Globally, coronavirus has infected more than 58.14 lakh people. Over 3.60 lakh people have died so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Brazil recorded a daily record of 26,417 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Reuters reported. It has 4,38,238 coronavirus cases now, and is the second worst-hit country after the the United States.