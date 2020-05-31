Covid-19: India records biggest single-day rise with 8,380 new cases, toll crosses 5,000
The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown until June 30 in the containment zones.
India on Saturday recorded a record daily jump of 7,964 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 1,73,763 infections. The toll stood at 4,971. With this, India is now the ninth most-affected country globally.
The Centre extended the nationwide lockdown until June 30 in the containment zones, but permitted restaurants, malls and religious places to reopen elsewhere from June 8. A decision to reopen schools and educational institutes will be taken in July. “The current phase of reopening, unlock 1, will have an economic focus,” the home ministry said in a statement.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected 59.23 lakh people and claimed over 3.69 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
9.22 am: Tamil Nadu extends lockdown in the state till June 30, reports ANI. The state’s districts will be divided into eight zones, with public transport prohibited in seven zones of Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts and eight zones of Chennai. People will not need an e-pass for movement.
The state allows IT companies and IT-enabled services to function with 20% employees.
7.55 am: China reports two coronavirus cases, both imported ones in the province of Shandong, according to Reuters. With this, the country has 83,001 infections and the toll stands at 4,634.
7.52 am: Karnataka government’s door-to-door survey has classified 44% of the households in the state in the at “risk category” because of the coronavirus spread, The Indian Express reports. “Covid has demonstrated that comprehensive public health data is the key to act decisively and swiftly,” state Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar says. “Our government is planning to maintain a Health Registry of Citizens.”
7.49 am: According to data by the Indian Council of Medical Research, the country’s nodal body for coronavirus testing, only 33.2 people per million population are infected in India, reports Hindustan Times.
7.47 am: The United States records 960 coronavirus deaths, bringing its total to 1,03,758 since the outbreak began, reports AFP.
7.45 am: Here are the top updates from Saturday:
- The Centre extended the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic till June 30, but said that all activities will restart in a phased manner outside containment zones. The first phase of this reopening, called Unlock 1, will focus on economic activities.
- The Union health ministry said that India’s coronavirus recovery rate had reached an all-time high of 47.4% as 11,264 patients were “cured” in a day. However, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 1,73,763 on Saturday morning as the country recorded 7,964 new infections in 24 hours. This is the highest daily rise in infections so far. The toll is at 4,971. India is now the ninth worst-hit country, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that migrant workers and labourers have suffered “tremendously” during the coronavirus pandemic and the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain it. In his letter to the nation on completing a year of his second term in office, Modi assured the people that his government was working hard to tackle the health crisis.
- An Air India flight from Delhi to Moscow returned midway after the airline’s ground team found out that one of the pilots had tested positive for the coronavirus. The flight’s crew members have been placed under quarantine. The plane did not have any passengers and was heading to Moscow to bring back stranded Indians citizens as part of the Vande Bharat mission.
- Data released by Railway Protection Force showed that nearly 80 migrant workers died of starvation or heat between May 9 and May 27 while travelling on special trains to their native places.
- The Prime Minister Office refused to provide details about the PM CARES Fund – created to tackle the coronavirus pandemic – to a Right to Information applicant, saying that the reserve was not a “public authority” under the RTI Act. Opposition parties have also raised questioned about the fund’s transparency.
- Maharashtra reported 2,940 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s tally to 65,168. The toll reached 2,197 with 99 more deaths. Delhi’s tally rose to 18,549 with 1,163 new cases and the toll rose to 416 with 18 more fatalities.