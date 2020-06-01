Singer-composer Wajid Khan, part of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, died at a hospital in Mumbai early on Monday, PTI reported. He was 42 years old.

Music director Salim Merchant said Khan was hospitalised a few days ago at Surana Hospital in Chembur suburb, where his condition deteriorated. “He had multiple issues,” Merchant said. “He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection...he was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse.”

A journalist from entertainment website Bollywood Hungama, however, said that Khan died of the novel coronavirus. “Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back,” Faridoon Shahryar tweeted. “He was suffering from Covid 19.”

The Sajid-Wajid duo made their Bollywood debut with actor Salman Khan’s 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, and went on to compose music for Salman Khan’s films, such as Garv, Tere Naam, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Partner and the Dabangg franchise, according to PTI.

Wajid Khan also did playback singing for Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Some of his well known tracks were “Mera He Jalwa”, “Fevicol Se” and “Chinta Tha Chita Chita”. The composer also scored the theme song for the fourth edition of the Indian Premier League, “Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka”.

Several people from Bollywood expressed their grief at Wajid Khan’s death.

Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai's laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers.@wajidkhan7 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2020

Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family 🙏



Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken .



Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 31, 2020