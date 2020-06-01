Coronavirus: India now seventh most-affected country, lockdown restrictions eased from today
According to a global tracker, India has 1,90,609 cases but the Centre has confirmed only 1,82,143 cases so far.
India on Monday became the seventh most-affected country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. According to the tracker, India has 1,90,609 cases. However, the Union health ministry on Sunday said India’s tally stood at 1,82,143 infections after a record daily jump of 8,380 new coronavirus cases.
The fifth phase of the lockdown, with phased relaxations, begins on Monday. The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown until June 30 only in the containment zones, but permitted restaurants, malls and religious places to reopen elsewhere from June 8.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 61.65 lakh people and claimed over 3.71 lakh lives.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
Live updates
7.50 am: US reports a record 598 deaths in 24 hours. The country’s toll rises to 1,04,356 and it has so far reported more than 17.8 lakh overall cases.
7.45 am: An Indian Council of Medical Research scientist has tested positive for the virus, the Indian Express reports. The scientist had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi two weeks ago, the report says, adding that the ICMR building in the national Capital will now be sanitised and fumigated.
7.40 am: Several state governments announced relaxations on Sunday, a day after the Centre launched the “Unlock 1” phase of the lockdown.
Read more:
7.35 am: Here are the other top affected countries according to the tracker:
- US: 17,89,368 confirmed cases
- Brazil: 5,14,849
- Russia: 4,05,843
- UK: 2,76,156
- Spain: 2,39,479
- Italy: 2,32,997
- India: 1,90,609
7.20 am: Here are the top updates from Sunday:
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that as the lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus is slowly lifted, it is time for people to be even more careful. “Whether it is the rule of keeping ‘do gaj ki doori’ [physical distance of 6 feet] from each other, wearing masks, staying at home as much as possible, all these should be followed strictly,” Modi said.
- The Delhi government on Sunday requested the Centre for an assistance of Rs 5,000 crore to pay salaries to its employees and meet office expenses. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the lockdown has badly affected the economy of the Capital.
- A huge group of supporters gathered to welcome Maharashtra Congress leader Chandrakant Handore in Mumbai on Saturday night, as he returned home from hospital after recovering from the coronavirus. A video of the gathering showed that the supporters completely disregarded physical distancing norms, beat drums and burst crackers.
- The chief of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, India’s largest chain of industrial laboratories, and two other scientists criticised a study published in The Lancet medical journal, on the lack of benefits of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19, calling it “sloppy”. They also said the WHO’s decision to suspend trials of the drug was a “knee-jerk” reaction and opposed the move.
- Delhi, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike. Maharashtra’s tally went up to 67,655 with over 2,400 new infections.
- The Railways said it will begin operations of 200 special trains from June 1 and more than 1.45 lakh passengers will travel on the first day. Passengers will have to reach station at least 90 minutes before departure and only travellers with confirmed or RAC tickets will be allowed to enter the station and board trains.
- Prominent public health experts in India, including two members of a research group constituted by the National Task Force set up by the Indian Council for Medical Research, have criticised the Centre’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak and the failure to consult epidemiologists about the disease.