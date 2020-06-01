The Indian Army on Monday killed three militants in a counter-infiltration operation that had begun on May 28, along the Line of Control in Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, ANI reported.

“In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation since 28 May, alert troops of the Indian Army eliminated an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Naushera sector,” the news agency quoted the army as saying. “Three heavily-armed Pakistan trained terrorists have been killed. Search operation in the area is in progress.”

A group of militants had tried to cross over from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on Monday but were intercepted by security forces near Kalal village, triggering a gunfight, unidentified officials told PTI.

Last week, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir averted a major car bomb attack after they detected a vehicle carrying 40 kg of improvised explosive device in Pulwama district.

There has been a rise in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir over the last two months. At least 30 security personnel, including officers, have died. During this period, 38 militants have also been shot dead by security forces.

On May 6, Indian security forces killed Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo, in the Beighpora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The police said that Naikoo was the mastermind behind the revival of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in Jammu and Kashmir.