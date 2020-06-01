- India’s coronavirus tally crossed 1.90 lakh, after a record daily jump of 8,392 cases in the last 24 hours. The country also recorded 230 deaths, taking the overall toll to 5,394 on Monday. India is now the seventh worst-affected country in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said violence, abuse and rude behaviour towards frontline workers combating the coronavirus crisis will not be tolerated. “At the root of India’s brave fight against Covid-19 is the hard work of the medical community and our corona warriors,” Modi said. “In fact, doctors and medical workers are like soldiers, but without the soldiers’ uniforms. I want to state it clearly. Violence, abuse and rude behaviour against frontline workers is not acceptable.”
- Delhi Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the borders of the national Capital will be sealed for one week. The chief minister added that he has sought suggestions from the public on opening the borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Delhi government also issued a show-cause notice to four major hospitals treating coronavirus patients in the Capital, asking them to explain the reason for the delay in reporting deaths due to the disease. This includes All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Safdarjung Hospital
- The Indian Railways will operate 200 new trains from Monday, the first day of the “Unlock 1” phase of the nationwide lockdown imposed to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The new trains will be added to the “Shramik Special” services that Ministry of Railways began running since May 1 to ferry migrant workers to their home states. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that all passengers boarding trains will be screened and only asymptomatic ones will be allowed to board.
- An Indian Council of Medical Research scientist tested positive for the coronavirus, ANI reported on Monday. The scientist had travelled from Mumbai to Delhi two weeks ago. The ICMR building in the national Capital will now be sanitised and fumigated.
- A new study by the Indian Council of Medical Research showed that four or more doses of hydroxychloroquine reduces the risk of coronavirus in healthcare workers. Last week, the World Health Organization stopped trials of the anti-malarial drug, citing safety concerns.
- Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday denied that “Shramik Special” trains were mismanaged and some of them took wrong routes. Goyal said that every train had reached its destination and only a minuscule percentage were delayed. “Almost all trains up to May 19 were before time,” Goyal said. “Only 71 out of 4,040, which is 1.75% trains, were diverted. Charges like ‘kahin se nikle, kahin chale gaye’ [they left from somewhere and went off somewhere else], all that is nonsense. Every train reached the destination, [some] only took a slightly longer route to ease the congestion...”
- Singer-composer Wajid Khan, part of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, died of the coronavirus at a hospital in Mumbai early on Monday. He was 42 years old. “He died of cardiac arrest,” his brother Sajid Khan said, and confirmed that Wajid Khan had tested positive for the coronavirus.
- China recorded 32 new coronavirus cases, including 16 asymptomatic infections, PTI reported on Monday, quoting the country’s National Health Commission.
- United States reported a record 598 deaths in 24 hours. The country’s toll rose to 1,04,383 on Monday, and it has so far reported more than 17.90 lakh cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Globally, there are more than 61.72 lakh cases. Covid-19 has killed 3.72 lakh people worldwide.
